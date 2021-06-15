The Foxboro High wrestling team scored a confidence-boosting 36-30 victory over Franklin High in a Hockomock League match Monday.
The Warriors completed the dual meet season at 8-2 and head into the MIAA Division 3 South Sectional with Norton, Cohasset and Middleboro.
A pin by Trent Rennie at 220 pounds put Foxboro in front for good.
The Warriors got the lead back when Sean Bubencik took a decision at 138 and Matt Simone scored a 3-2 decision at 145.
Foxboro gained an early 12-0 lead as both Lou Muttart (106) and Levio McAuliffe (113) gained forfeit wins. The Panthers, however, rallied to win at 120, 126 and 132.
Foxboro was able to create some distance from Franklin as Max Kornbluth took a pin at 160, Jeremy Neale earned a major decision at 171 and Ryan Addeche scored an 8-4 decision at 182.
- Mansfield heads into the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional after absorbing a 41-18 loss to Milford Monday in a Hockomock League match. C.J. Glarapolous took a pin in the first minute of his match at 182 pounds for the Hornets (2-8) while Max Farley (132) scored a second period pin.
Milford 41, Mansfield 18: 120-Lyons (Mi.) pinned Greta Hobbs 1:19; 126-Inniyn Kruppsamy (M) def. Lucas 6-0; 132-Max Farley (M) pinned Murray 2:25; 138-Noah Price (M) def. Dannis 8-7; 145-Hough (Mi.) def. Sam Connolly 17-1; 152-Alves (Mi.) pinned San Gutierrez 3:47; 160-Donovan (Mi.) def. Jaquan Peters-Wolfe 10-4; 171-Callahan (Mi.) def. James Fichera 7-4; 182-C.J. Glarappolous (M) pinned Duess 0:42; 195-Apavaf (Mi.) pinned Oden Miller 2:16; 220-Yohn (Mi.) pinned Colton Johnson 4:56; 285-Hampton (Mi.) pinned Andrew Cameron 1:33.