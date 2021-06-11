FOXBORO — The Davenport Division title of the Hockomock League belongs to the North Attleboro High wrestling team.
The Rocketeers received pins from sophomore Kaiden Leary at 220 pounds and junior Keysun Wise at 285 pounds in the final two matches of the meet to score a thrilling 36-35 victory at Foxboro High Friday.
Both teams entered the match with 7-1 overall records and 4-0 marks in the Davenport Division.
North took a 28-18 lead as Andrew Farris (138) scored a first period pin, Ethan Smith (145) scored a second period pin and Chris Galligan (152) scored a first period pin.
“It was an awesome way to finish the season,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said of the packed stands at Foxboro High and the state championship atmosphere.
North Attleboro gained its one-point victory as a result of Rocketeer assistant coach Tom Taylor noting a scoring error after Rocketeer Braxton Ferro took a decision at 126 for three points. The review and result was four points in North’s favor, for ultimately the decisive point.
North Attleboro also earned six unexpected points from 106-pounder Jacob Warsofsky, who not only won his first varsity match, but took six points with a first-minute pin.
“The rivalry is alive,” Burgess said of the history of classic North-Foxboro dual meets. The Warriors erased North’s 10-point lead as Max Kornbluth (at 160) took a three-point decision and Jeremy Neale (at 171) scored a first period pin.“The crowd was into it, both teams where cheering the whole way, it was a great atmosphere for wrestling,” Burgess said.
North Attleboro 37, Foxboro 36: 106-Jacob Warsofsky (NA) pinned Lou Muttart 0:57; 113-James Fraser (F) pinned Tanner Ferguson 2:32; 120-Nasri (F) pinned Tyler Tobias 2:30; 126-Braxton Ferro (NA) def. Marcotte 13-5; 132-Sean Bubencick (F) pinned Kyle Dumke 5:08; 138-Andrew Faris (NA) pinned Foley 0:27; 145-Ethan Smith (NA) pinned Simone 3:10; 152-Chris Galligan (NA pinned Kaplan 1:04; 160-Max Kornbluth (F) def. Jaad Ishmail 8-3; 171-Jeremy Neale (F) pinned Joe Shephard 1:56; 182-Jake Addeche (F) def. Greg Berthiaume 10-5; 195-Trent Rennie (F) pinned Austin Dean 3:34; 220-Kaiden Leary (NA) pinned Morrison 2:54; 285-Keysun Wise (NA) def. Aiden Hughes 5-2.