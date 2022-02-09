MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High wrestling team fell to Foxboro High 44-33 last Wednesday night as the Hornets recognized their seniors prior to the start of the Hockomock League match.
Mansfield coach Eric Farley said, “Our matches with Foxboro are always entertaining ones because no matter what, these kids are always bringing out their game with a town like Foxboro. We’re just so close and we battle back-and-forth usually with a lot of sports, so this is one that’s always circled on the list every year.”
Foxboro High jumped out to early 29-9 and 41-15 leads against Mansfield before sweating out the final four matches for the win.
Foxboro won five of the first seven matches, three on pins by James Frasier (126 lbs.), Ian Marcotte (132), and Sean Bubencik (145), while Max Farley got Mansfield’s lone early pin at 138, but the Hornets trailed, 29-9.
The Warriors finished with pins from Maxwell Kornbluth (160) and Ryan Addeche (170), but the Hornets made it interesting late with three straight pins before Sebastian Zerpa Aguilar (285) won a 3-2 decision for Foxboro to close out the scoring. Sam Connelly also had a pin for Mansfield at 152.
North Attleboro 45, Foxboro 27
Foxboro got off to a fast start by sweeping the first three bouts, but North Attleboro rallied to win nine of the final 11 matches to roll to the Hockomock League victory last Thursday to close out the teams’ league regular season.
The Rocketeers (11-5, 2-2 league) received pins from Greg Berthiaume (195, 4:45), Zachary Haffner (113, 1:45), Griffin Gouck (152, 1:34), Keysun Wise (285, 3:15), Alexander Mottinger (220, 4:35) and Dylan Vigstol (182, :11).
The Warriors (4-3, 2-2) had pins from Ian Marcotte (132, 5:48), James Fraser (126, 1:25) and Aareb Chowdhury (105, 1:45).