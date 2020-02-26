ROCKLAND — In the final game of the regular season, the Foxboro-Mansfield High girls’ hockey team qualified for the MIAA Tournament with a victory over Whitman-Hanson Regional High.
“History repeated itself,” Foxboro-Mansfield coach Roy Bain said after Foxboro-Mansfield notched its second one-goal win of the season over Whitman-Hanson last Thursday, taking home a 1-0 shutout of the Panthers to advance to the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
Foxboro-Mansfield, seeded 25th in the 32 team division, was scheduled to face off against eighth-seeded Boston Latin Wednesday in South Boston.
On Thursday, junior Emma Pereira scored the winning goal in the ninth minute of the third period.
Pereira converted a Whitman-Hanson turnover, skating in from atop the right faceoff circle and lacing a shot that just under the crossbar and over the glove of the Panther goalie.
Playing for the third time in three days, and its third straight game on the road, Foxboro-Mansfield (10-9-1) won for the second time, rebounding from a loss to LaSalle Academy of Providence in Falmouth Wednesday.
Foxboro-Mansfield unleashed over 30 shots on goal, but went scoreless through the first two periods, including on three power plays in the second period.
Tess Luciano and Ella Waryas played some strong defense in front of goalie Jess Widdop, who blanked the Panthers on 25 shots — including three breakaway bids. Foxboro-Mansfield did not allow Whitman-Hanson a power play bid in the third period.
“We knew that it’d be a tough game from the first time that we played them and this was no different,” Bain said.
Foxboro-Mansfield accumulated large chunks of zone time and shots with rebounds, “but we were not able to get to them quickly enough to capitalize,” said Bain. “We had constant pressure, but they had a tight-knit defensive strategy.”