ATTLEBORO — Following last Wednesday’s scrimmage with Cumberland High (RI), Attleboro High softball looked almost game-ready as Opening Day crept up on teams.
Bombardiers head coach Mark Homer said it’s a healthy mix of upper- and underclassmen being led by a senior sister combo.
Homer said there’s young players within the team who have impressed, but there’s still some evaluating to be done to make sure they’re utilized properly. Hard work in practice to achieve the same goal as everyone else — to win their league and clinch a state tournament berth — is the main message so far.
Foxboro
For Foxboro High, the Warriors return to the diamond this spring with familiar faces that are ready to get back into action after a reaching the Division 2 South semis a year prior.
“We’re looking pretty good and are pretty positive about the year,” coach Mark Maguire said. “We went deep into states last year and are looking to compete in the Davenport (division of the Hockomock League). It’s definitely going to have to come with some hard work, and the team coming together. I feel comfortable about our pitching staff.”
Maguire pointed to all-Hockomock League freshman Emma Callahan as likely the leader in the circle for pitchers this year, with more young supporting staff with her in the rotation.
Fiona Dunn, Ava Hill, Jill Slattery, Peyton Feldman and Alexandra Willis will also return to the lineup this spring, resuming roles in a young but experienced Warrior lineup.
“We have some young talent with some speed,” Maguire said. “We have some new players we have to figure out right now and are still trying to figure it out and where and how we’re going forward with some positions. There’s some things we’ll need to figure it out. ... There’s still a lot of room for improvement and the kids know they can get better.”
King Philip
After a run in the postseason that saw King Philip Regional run into the Division 1 South semifinals, KP softball is poised to get back to form as one of the top teams in the Hockomock League, with key players back in action.
“I feel pretty good about the season. We have a lot of experience back,” Fallon said. “I’m looking forward to senior leadership from Mia Bennett, Meg Sherwood and Emma Sheehan. We’ve got to take it one game at a time. We just need to capitalize on opportunities (to score runs).”
Jordan Bennett, Sarah Cullen will act as a key pitcher-catcher battery this season, per Fallon. Mia Bennett, Sherwood and Sheehan will be a supporting cast in the field and in the lineup to help put an abundance of runs on the board again.
Fallon said a lengthy postseason run will start with not discounting any opponent this season, with KP needing to show up and get to work early on opponents.
“You can’t ever count anybody out in the (Hockomock League),” Fallon said. “The teams always put up a strong front and you have to worry about the sleepers. We just have to show up ready to play in every game and take care of business early.”
Mansfield
As some teams are this spring, Mansfield High faces a struggle with being shorthanded, but shaky numbers are not diverting from the expectations to compete in the Hockomock League this year.
“I think we have faced some challenges with numbers, and I don’t think we’re alone,” coach Lori Letendre said. “We’re feeling the pains of that this year. We only have 23 kids for both varsity and JV. Last year we had good success and we only lost our pitcher, and every other position is returning.”
Letendre said Julia Kelly will be looked at as one of the pitchers this year, a position with a lot of uncertainty for the Hornets.
In the field, the Hornets show a little more certainty, with a number of starters coming back despite not having ample depth, according to Letendre.
North Attleboro
After a perfect record in Hockomock League play last year and a Davenport Division title, North Attleboro High aims to keep its crown as one of the teams to beat in the area this spring.
The Rocketeers will be strong at the top of the order, but will be weak in depth going forward. The team has been taking in all it can in preseason to try and make progress entering Opening Day after losing three seniors from a year prior.
Four-year varsity player Mandi Hanewich, a Division 1 commit to URI, will be sidelined to start the season with a hand injury. Ally Levine, Kelly Colleran and Zoey McDonough will also be presences that Wallace will look to lean on in big moments.