Coach Jared Tise greeted 19 candidates for the team, and from top-to-bottom, has dramatically noticed that “the skill level is so much better from one year to the next,” he said. Senior captains Jack Rounds and Jack Watts have been solid with their ball-striking at Foxborough CC. Seniors Matt Fossella and Dylan Pothier, along with junior Matt Sullivan, all have match experience. Foxboro could be a sleeper team in the Hockomock League. “With the depth that we have, we can be fairly competitive,” said Tise.
(Home matches at Foxboro CC) Thurs., Sept. 9 2:30 p.m. At Attleboro (Stone-E-Lea) Thurs., Sept. 14 3:00 p.m. Stoughton Wed., Sept. 15 3:00 p.m. At North Attleboro (Heather Hill CC) Tues., Sept. 21 3:00 p.m. At North Attleboro (Heather Hill CC) Thurs., Sept. 23 3:00 p.m. Mansfield Fri., Sept. 24 3:45 p.m. At Franklin (Franklin CC) Tues., Sept. 28 3:30 p.m. Oliver Ames Wed., Sept. 29 3:00 p.m. At Stoughton (Easton CC) Thurs., Sept. 30 3:15 p.m. At King Philip (Wentworth Hills CC) Tues., Oct. 5 3:30 p.m. Canton Thurs., Oct. 7 3:15 p.m. At Sharon (Cape Club of Sharon) Fri., Oct. 8 3:30 p.m. At Oliver Ames (Pine Oaks GC) Tues., Oct. 12 3:15 p.m. Sharon Wed., Oct. 13 10:00 a.m. League meet at Stoughton (Easton CC) Thurs., Oct. 14 9:00 a.m. League meet at Stoughton (Easton CC)
