CANTON — The No. 7-seeded Foxboro High hockey team may have hit the ice as the underdogs to No. 2-seeded St. John Paul II in a Division 3 South quarterfinal game at the Canton Ice House Sunday, but the Warriors proved themselves to be fearless, as senior goalie Espen Reager posted his second straight postseason shutout with 18 saves, and sophomore Jack Watts scored twice in the 3-0 victory.
Now it’s on to the Division 3 South semifinal today at 4 p.m. at the Gallo Arena in Bourne, where the Warriors will meet third-seeded Hanover (18-3-1).
In extending its unbeaten streak to 11 games (8-0-3), Foxboro (12-4-5) received its game-winning goal off of the stick of sophomore Matt Grace in the final minute of the first period, while Watts added a pair of third-period tallies, one into an empty net.
“We really don’t worry about who the other team is,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said, even if St. John Paul had merely two losses on the season. “We’re cognizant of the fact of who they’ve played and what their record is, but as long as we keep stressing the things we were doing the whole year and staying with the process, we’ll be okay.”
The two teams looked to be skating to a scoreless draw in the first period until 1:05 was left on the clock. Sebastian Ricketts then controlled the puck in the Foxboro zone, used the boards to gain clearance and fed Grace in the open ice. Grace then fended off a diving defender and laced a shot to the top-right corner of the net.
Meanwhile, Reager and the Warriors’ penalty-killing unit stymied St. John Paul on a first-period power play.
“Having another line step up for us, rather than the first line that has been giving us a lot of points,” Cedorchuk added. “That gave the team a ton of confidence and it sparked up the entire team — we were getting pucks to the net pretty good.”
The Foxboro defensive unit solidified its stance at the blue line, not allowing St. John Paul odd-man rushes or breakaway bids. After a scoreless second period, St. John Paul went on another power play 57 seconds into the third period, but Reager once again proved sturdy, blocking four shots.
“We knew if we kept them to the outside and we let him (Reager, the senior captain) see the puck, he was going to make the save, which he did,” Cedorchuk added. “He’s just so cool, calm and collected, and he’s really been great for us.”
Reager preserved that one-goal lead until Foxboro scored twice in the final five minutes of the game. Watts gave the Warriors a two-goal lead at 10:07 as he skated to the right side of the attacking zone and glided in for the score, assisted by Alex Coviello. Watts put the game on ice when he scored an empty-netter with 32 seconds left, with assists coming from Kirk Leach and Ronnie MacLellan.