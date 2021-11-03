FOXBORO — Due to the New England Revolution’s MLS playoff schedule for a potential Dec. 4 match at Gillette Stadium, the MIAA has been forced to revise its Super Bowl game-day playoff format.
The scheduled MIAA Super Bowl games scheduled for Dec. 3 and 4 have been changed to accommodate the Revs’ possibility of hosting the Eastern Conference Final.
The amended eight Super Bowl championships will now be played Dec. 1 (at 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. with divisions to be determined), Dec. 2 (3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. with divisions to be determined) and Dec. 6 (5:30 and 8 p.m. with divisions to be determined).
Also to be determined by the MIAA and the Football Committee will be the length of quarters. Regular-season games have been played at 12 minutes per quarter, but MIAA Super Bowl games, as in the past, have been played at 10 minutes.