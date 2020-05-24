Two points are always better than one point, especially when it comes after three periods on the ice for area high-school hockey teams.
But there may be an opportunity to gain an additional point if a game ends in a tie at the end of regulation as the MIAA Hockey Committee proposed by an 8-1-1 margin last week its support for an overtime period to break ties, offering a “pilot” year for the 2020-21 season.
“It’s a trial, but I can actually see a lot of positives,” Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey coach Kevin Dunn said. “We routinely play teams from Rhode Island and there are overtime games. It’s a way for us to get us even par with other states and helps us get ready for the playoffs.
“For us, it’s actually good practice for the tournament, when we get there. It’s a lot different than 4-on-4 during a game (as a result of matching minor penalties).”
Upon review and recommendations from coaches and administrators, the proposal would officially become a rule change in the MIAA Handbook for the 2021-22 season for all regular-season and tournament games.
The proposal is for a five-minute 4-on-4 (skaters, excluding goalies) with the first goal of the game deciding the outcome, with the winning team earning two points.
If a game ends in a tie, each team would receive one point for MIAA Tournament qualification.
“I can see it from both ends; it could work well,” said Foxboro High boys’ coach Mark Cedorchuk. “For non-league games and teams in the same division, it could work. We had five ties, and at least three of those five might have been outright W’s for us if we had gone to overtime.”
In addition, timeouts cannot be used during the extra “sudden-victory” period. And all player points, goals and assists, would count toward an individual’s season scoring total.
According to the proposal sponsors, the overtime period would be adopted for the trial period only if a league’s coaches agree. For example, the overtime period might become part of the South Coast Conference or Tri-Valley League culture, but not in the Hockomock League.
At the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, the King Philip High and Mansfield High boys’ hockey teams had played to five and six tie games, respectively. The Rocketeers of North Attleboro High left six potential points on the ice too, engaging in a half-dozen games ending in ties.
The Attleboro High boys’ team, along with the Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ team and King Philip High girls’ team, each played just one tie game.
The Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey team played two ties, while the D-R/Seekonk, Norton and Tri-County High boys’ teams all played to one.
“If I read it right, it’s league-dependent,” said Dunn. The Shamrocks will be skating in the newly re-formed Catholic Conference, as the Eastern Athletic Conference disbanded.
Among scheduled non-league or non-conference games, playing an overtime period would be decided by mutual agreement between athletic directors and coaches.
Dunn favors the fact that the losing team in an overtime period would still be guaranteed one point toward playoff qualification, instead of the potential for none if two points were awarded to the winning team regardless of the score at the conclusion of three periods.
“Some of the trials (rule changes) work, some of them don’t, that’s why you try them,” said Dunn.
A major concern would be the additional time to complete a game with an overtime period.
At present, most area schools book a two-hour period of ice time with a particular rink. The New England Sports Village is the home for Attleboro, North Attleboro and Bishop Feehan. The Foxboro Sports Center hosts Foxboro, King Philip, Mansfield and Norton.
If games during the trial period with an overtime run longer than two hours, schools would have to book 2½ hours of ice time, which would result in substantial additional costs.
“What do you do if it’s a slow-moving game or a game?,” asked Dunn of one with a lot of penalties, and teams have already exceeded the two hours and then have to play an overtime period. “That’s what the trials are for, to see if you run into that problem,” added Dunn. “That’s another $180 or so!”
Roy Bain, the coach of the girls’ hockey program representing Foxboro, Mansfield and Oliver Ames high schools, believes that the proposal could work, even meeting a two-hour time span.
“Generally, for girls’ hockey it wouldn’t be a problem,” said Bain of fitting in a game in two hours or less. “We generally book two hours and generally there is time left at the end (of three periods).
“I’m not a big fan of a shootout, but the overtime could work. Everybody wants to see one team come out on top. If a game ends in a tie, then you have an opportunity to win.
“I’d be in favor of an overtime game because you play to win!”
Coach Ben McManama’s North Attleboro High skaters, perhaps, wouldn’t have had to wait until the final week of the regular season to earn an MIAA Tournament berth this season had they been able to take a win or two in OT.
“I’m all about experimenting to make things better, which the MIAA hasn’t been afraid to do in the past,” said McManama. “Even playing 4-on-4 in overtime would have its merits, with the open ice creating more scoring chances.
“We did a 3-on-3 in a scrimmage and in the Burrillville (RI) Tournament, and that’s too much ice for high-school hockey players,” he continued. “It’s a hard thing to do; you see how tough that it is in the NHL.
“With four players, you need that extra person on the ice,” to maintain a fair physical competition. “That’s something that we can all work on; we do it now in practice and in games with penalties being called. That would be the best situation.”
Another rule that McManama would like to see implemented is the discontinuation of making new ice after the first period. New ice would be made before the game and after the second period and would save, perhaps, 10 minutes per game.
“I can usually tell walking off the ice,” he said of the relatively smooth surface with little slush and buildup. “I don’t think that we need new ice after every period.”
Cedorchuk only reflects on his Warriors’ surge to the semifinals of the MIAA Division 3 South Tournament. “I was thinking back this past season where we tied Mansfield, we tied Franklin and tied North Attleboro. Those were all Division 1, Division 2 teams (Foxboro is Division 3), and in each of those games we had the lead, and in each of those games the other team came back and tied it up.
“If this proposal came into play and we went into overtime with those teams and ended up losing, I would not want to lose a point (for a tie). I don’t know how that would work in a league (Hockomock) like ours.”
Cedorchuk also feared the financial repercussions for a school system with a hockey program being forced to buy additional ice time to accommodate an overtime period. The added time would also likely impact the daily rink schedule for ice skating lessons, practices, multigame scenarios and late-night senior leagues.
“I say, let’s see how the games end up,” said Dunn. “I think that it’s a good idea to give it a try and see what happens.”