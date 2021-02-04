CANTON — Senior guard Katelyn Mollica moved into the No. 5 all-time leading scorer spot in Foxboro High basketball history as the Warriors secured a 64-54 Hockomock League victory in overtime at Canton High Thursday.
Mollica surpassed Foxboro High’s all-time leading boys’ scorer Mark Gaffey (1,350 points), now totaling 1,372 points after pacing the Warriors with 22 points.
Mollica hit four free throws in the extra session and freshman Cam Collins drilled a key 3-pointer in sparking the Warriors at the offensive end. The Warriors’ man-to-man pressure kept the Bulldogs one point in overtime.
“In a game like that, experience makes a difference,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of her defending MIAA Division 2 state co-champs.
Mollica hit four 3-pointers for Foxboro, while Hannah Blake added 11 points and Jordyn Collins 10.
Foxboro faced a 28-24 halftime deficit and was deadlocked with Canton at 53 points apiece at the end of regulation time.
The victory was the sixth straight for Foxboro (8-2), which is off until a Feb. 13 game with King Philip.
The Foxboro boys' team took away the 3-point line from Canton, limiting the Bulldogs to four treys en route to their first Hockomock League win.
Dylan Gordon scored seven of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for Foxboro (1-6), which was deadlocked at 29 points apiece with Canton after three quarters. The Bulldogs held an 18-17 lead at the half.
In the fourth quarter for Foxboro, Sean O’Leary scored four points as did Ryan LeClair, who knocked down a key 3-pointer with a minute left.
LeClair finished with seven points, while Sam Golub hit two 3-pointers.
Foxboro visits Canton Wednesday.