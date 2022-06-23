BOSTON — An increase in incidents of high-profile hate and bias around school athletic programs is prompting school and state officials to try to address the root causes that stem from what experts believe are factors ranging from the pandemic to the political climate.
“These types of incidents, both with adults, and schools, have been increasing over the past few years, said Melissa Holt, an associate professor of counseling and psychology at Boston University. “For example, from the U.S. Department of Education from 2016, to 2017, there was an increase by 25% in racial harassment reports. And 2021 FBI statistics across the U.S. were showing the highest rates of over a decade, with similar increases being reported for K-12 schools.”
In Massachusetts alone, there have been high profile incidents in Danvers, Duxbury, Woburn and Georgetown involving anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia and bullying.
In North Attleboro, two Foxboro High School students were charged with assaulting a transgender North Attleboro student in the North Attleboro High School parking lot after a boys basketball game on Feb. 8.
“We can’t say there’s a single reason for why these symptoms are increasing. But what we do know about things like hate crime and bias is that they’re really influenced by multiple levels of what we call the social ecology,” Holt said.
“We think that if you have any individual, whether that’s an adult or an adolescent, they’re being influenced by their peers, their families, their schools, news coverage, whether that’s through traditional news, or through social media sources, the political climate, the legislation they see enacted, and so forth.”
Tom Scott, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, agreed, saying school officials are noticing a change in attitude among some students.
“Following the pandemic, we have experienced an uptick in the number of incidents at schools and in athletic programs, where students’ behaviors have been inconsistent with the previous history,” he said. “Students were away from the structure of schools, and structure of their lives for an extended period of time.”
“Being out of the normal routine of the day, the week, the month, the year, I think what has happened is that for a number of students that are coming back into a more structured environment, it’s been taking some time for them to come back into sort of the standard expectation of what the school day and what the school program looks like,” Scott said. He labeling the problem as being “dysregulated.”
“The other thing which I think needs to be recognized is that, during the past year and half, two years, there has been a tremendous amount of vitriol — some really loud, negative voices. I don’t think you can expect that adults who are misbehaving don’t have an effect on the students.” he said. “So, I think that’s a contributing factor, that for some of our kids, they’ve been watching and listening to some pretty mean spirited conversation. I think that certainly plays a part to how they operate how they function.”
The problem has triggered a program in the office of Attorney General Maura Healey, which investigates civil rights violations, aimed at providing guidance to schools seeking to address the problem.
“Our guidance is intended to assist school communities in their continuing efforts to keep bias and hate out of sports and help ensure school athletics live up to their potential,” said Thomas Dalton, deputy press secretary for the AG’s office. “Both our guidance to athletic staff and our guidance to schools more generally also reinforce existing legal obligations that schools and staff have to address hate and bias.”
Participation is not mandatory.
“With the increase in hate incidents across the country, including Massachusetts, we have a clear moment to act to prevent and reduce future incidents of bias and hate, particularly when it comes to young people,” Dalton said.
“Instances of hate and bias are happening everywhere, and a lot of them are a product of what students are seeing modeled by parents and adults,” Dalton said. “We’ve seen an unfortunate rise in outward displays of hate and bigotry in recent years in our politics and across society, and that rise has filtered its way into school sports through incidents like the ones happening around the state,” says Dalton. “I also think that the growing awareness around diversity, equity and inclusion is helping us identify and call out longstanding problems.”
The effort comes as school-focused organizations are taking their own steps.
“At this point, we’re in ongoing dialogue to focus in and hone in on some of the matters that have taken place in school athletics and sports around discrimination, around hate language, actions that are just not appropriate,” said Tara Bennett, the director of communications for Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. “I don’t even want to say just for sports; they’re just not appropriate.
“I would certainly indicate that I think at all levels, this information is important,” she said. “You’re seeing incidents happening from the youth level, all the way up to professional, national, and international sports. So, it’s obvious that this topic and these dialogues, whether it’s education or research or information support, it’s needed for sure.”
There have been ongoing discussions between those partnering on the guidance to find a way to provide support for schools’ faculty and students to help them them reconnect to the appropriate ways to handle themselves and communicate with one another, according to Scott, of the superintendents’ association.
The incidents may also reflect the nature of sports itself.
“We understand the challenge of sport, the competitive nature of sport, and the possibility of sport when it’s at its best … even (civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson) Mandela said ‘sport has the power to change the world’,” said Daniel Lebowitz, the director of Sport in Society at Northeastern University.
Lebowitz is partnering with Healey’s office.
“We’re engaged because there were so many incidents of racism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, and other forms of hate. And yet, it’s often easy for people to read the newspaper and claim they’re not part of it,” he said. “So, they sort of have this pattern of denial deflection, it’s not my responsibility. That creates sort of a toxic culture that has festered across generations, and creates that tacit approval of hatred in so many other sectors of our society.”
“We believe that a change agency begins with the courage and conviction to have the conversation to challenge that toxicity and the tacit approval, and to build new pathways to collective well-being,” Lebowitz said.
The curriculum engages their participants in several different ways: icebreakers, agree disagree, interactive approaches on unsure scenarios, all to promote “cognitive development.”
“We’re just looking to help people really discover the best versions of themselves,” Lebowitz said.
“I think the platform sport has always had the power to change the world. Inequity has been constantly human experience. And while hate has been a constant human experience, change has always been born of the voices of leadership. And sport is exemplary of what leadership can be when sport is at its best,” Lebowitz said.
Lebowitz hopes for educators to be trained on hate and bias interventions so they can better understand student experience.
Further, Lebowitz hopes that training both educators and students will allow them to take their growth and reflection and empower others.