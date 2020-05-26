He was supposed to be on the front line of the attack for the Foxboro High boys’ lacrosse team this spring.
Instead, Aidan Stapleton is on the front line in the service industry, tending to customers at Stop & Shop on Route 140 in Foxboro.
With no lacrosse this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, Stapleton is running up and down the aisles of the supermarket instead of running around Sam Berns Field.
Instead of it being a part-time after-school and weekends position to assist in putting some gas in the car and help defray the cost of college books or a new lacrosse stick, Stapleton has routinely punched in for 20 or more hours per week.
“It’s been pretty consistent,” Stapleton said. “I don’t mind it and it takes my mind off of my schoolwork and not being able to play lacrosse.
“I started in January just to make some money for school (college) and honestly, I’m thinking this is going to be a part-time job, nothing more. Then the pandemic happened and I’m like the only one in my family who goes out.
“It’s weird to be in that small percentage of society that is really working, being out there among people and I’m only 17,” Stapleton added. “Some nights, it’s like my manager is 19 years old. There’s other 16- and 17-year-old kids working. We’re a bunch of kids out there working.
“I always try not to complain, I signed up for this. Nobody made me get this job, it was what I wanted to do. Anything can happen (catching the coronavirus). It’s not like community service work. I like helping people. And the sad part is that I can’t spend any money now because there’s no place to go.”
Stapleton, along with his elder brother Patrick, currently a freshman at Connecticut College in New London, were fixtures on the lacrosse field over the past three seasons for Foxboro High coach Matt Noone’s Warriors.
Over the previous three seasons, the Warriors notched double-digit totals in wins each campaign, totaling 38 overall while advancing to the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 2 Central-East Sectional in each of the past two seasons.
“He’s a hard-nosed kid, a blue-collar worker,” Noone said of Stapleton’s attention to detail on the field.
As evidence, Stapleton and Noone recall his freshman season. Two matches into the campaign, the brothers had a collision on the field with Pat rolling over Aidan, resulting in a broken wrist.
“So my brother gets up and says, ‘Welcome to high school lacrosse,’ ” Aidan said.
That same season, a Foxboro attackman went down with a broken finger and another Warrior was suspended for a match. Aidan, being the fifth attacker on the depth chart, saw the moment as his opportunity to get into the starting lineup for a match against King Philip.
“I’ll never forget it,” said Noone. “He was forced into service and he continued to play, but I didn’t know anything at all about his wrist until after. But that’s typical of Aidan, that’s the kind of individual that he is.”
The same is true of the hours that he is spending weekly at Stop & Shop, assuming all sorts of roles and duties. If it isn’t bagging, he’s tending to the shopping carts or restocking the shelves. Sweep the floors, move the produce, reaching for items on top shelves for little old ladies — he’s the “can do” kid from Foxboro High.
Last Friday was his final day of the second semester academically for Stapleton, like the rest of his Warrior lacrosse teammates, completing studies remotely.
“It doesn’t compare to the work that you have in school,” he said. “It’s still time-consuming. I’ll get up at 7, do my workout and then do my school work from eight until 11 (a.m.) I think that I’ve put on 10 pounds, but I miss being in the classroom, being in the corridors, being at practice and playing.”
Stapleton also plays in the defensive secondary as a safety for coach Jack Martinelli’s Foxboro High football team, playing behind his brother last year.
“I’ve played football every year since I was six years old,” Stapleton said. “I loved playing for Coach Martinelli and Coach Noone, I can’t complain at all about the coaches that I’ve played for at Foxboro High. They’re two different personalities.
“I’ve known Coach Noone since I was five or six too. I always knew how intense that he was. My brother and his son Connor are best friends. I always thought that I knew what to expect going into high school, about playing lacrosse.
“I thought that I’d be able to handle it,” he recalled. “So, it was my first practice ever and it’s like 40 degrees out and raining in the middle of March. All we’re doing is running sprints after practice. I was so tired and Coach Noone is yelling “What’s better than this?’
“I love football and I love lacrosse, it’s hard to pick between the two.”
Stapleton transferred skills from each spot onto the field.
“Playing both helped me out definitely in both sports,” he said. “Both games are mental too, especially with lacrosse in that it’s so easy to turn the ball over and get upset with yourself. In football, I’d call coverages for the defense and it sharpened me mentally. It’s the ‘next play’ mentality. The beatings that you take in football are similar to the ones that you take in lacrosse.”
Even in the Stapleton backyard.
“My brothers (Pat and (Finn, a Foxboro High freshman) and I would play trampoline football and lay each other out, we were always so competitive,” he said.
This coming fall, Stapleton will be attending national football powerhouse Florida State — not to play football in Tallahassee, but with the Seminole club lacrosse program.
As the story is told, his close cousin (Zach Cotreau) has been a Florida State football fan forever and Stapleton and he would huddle on Saturdays to watch the Seminoles.
“That’s all I do on Saturday, is watch college football,” Stapleton said. “Florida State was my team since I was four or five years old.”
Stapleton was one of 18 percent of the over 70,000 applications for admission to be welcomed onto campus.
“I went to two football games down there and I loved it, the area, the campus. Funny, I was talking to my parents just the other day and saying that it (Tallahassee) just may become my home.”
With the Warrior lacrosse team, Stapleton’s role was that of a playmaker — setting up his brother Aidan (18 goals, 22 assists last season) or PC Friar freshman Brendan Tully (38 goals) — with the Warriors totaling the second-most goals (190) in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League during the 2019 campaign.
“He’s a nifty player,” Noone said. “He sees the field well, he can beat his man one-on-one, he has that high lacrosse IQ. He’s from a great family, is a great kid, he’s always smiling, a top 20 kid academically.
“That’s the sad part about this (pandemic) and all. Aidan plays in the wings for us for three years and he gets to his senior year, he’s going to be “the guy.” And this (cancellation of the season) happens.”
Stapleton oddly enough was not much of a fan of lacrosse through middle school, experiencing more than his share of youth and club coaches not to his liking. Even now Stapleton is not a member of any summer lacrosse club.
“I love giving those behind-the-back passes, those are the best,” Stapleton added. “I was looking for a 30 (goals) 50 (points) season, I wanted to get my goals up (from 15 last year.)
“Once that I got to high school and started playing for Coach Noone, I wanted it. High school lacrosse is the most fun that I’ve had.”
Both Stapleton and Noone can chuckle now about Stapleton four years ago as a Warrior freshman.
“He didn’t want to say, coach I’m hurt,” continued Noone of Stapleton’s broken wrist. “He wanted to be there for his team. That’s what I mean when I say that he’s “selfless.” It’s always about team with him, it’s never about him.
“He puts his chin up and goes to work every day.”