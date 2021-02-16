NORTH ATTLEBORO — Three North Attleboro players registered double scoring figures, while the Rocketeers’ defense limited the Warriors to just five field goals over the middle two quarters in their Hockomock League rout.
Senior center-forward George Ladd totaled 19 points, hitting six field goals and seven of his eight free throw chances. Casey Poirier added 12 points, including 4-for-4 at the foul line, while Edan Kelley totaled 11 points.
North Attleboro (6-2) limited Foxboro (2-8) to two second quarter field goals in taking a 31-17 lead by halftime. The Rocketeers allowed the Warriors just three field goals in the third quarter.
Dylan Gordon scored eight of his 16 points in the first quarter for Foxboro, while Alex Penders added 11 points, including Foxboro’s lone 3-pointers. Nine players produced points for North Attleboro, which has a rematch at Foxboro Wednesday.