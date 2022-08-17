Foxboro’s own Sean O’Leary is headed to Division 1.
The Warriors’ standout announced on July 17 his commitment to UMass Lowell, bookending a summer of travel ball with still a year to go in his high school career. The soon-to-be senior thanked his teammates and coaches through the years, while also thanking his parents for the never-ending support.
What made UMass Lowell stand out to O’Leary was an immediate connection to the head coach along with the allure of playing at LeLacheur Park on a big stage.
“I felt from early on I had a good relationship (with UMass Lowell head coach Ken Harring,)” said O’Leary. “We clicked immediately. I’ve played at their field multiple times. I’ve played at multiple college fields, but I think there’s nothing like playing at that stadium, especially under the lights with Foxboro in the state playoffs. I felt like that was one of the coolest experiences to play under the lights. Those two reasons were big factors.”
With still some time left for him to field offers and consider options, O’Leary said it’s a weight lifted off him ahead of his senior year. Now he can go out and relax and enjoy his final year in a Warriors uniform and in the classrooms.
O’Leary was a standout for Foxboro baseball in the spring, earning a Foxboro Reporter/Sun Chronicle All-Star selection (see above) alongside teammate Nolan Gordon. O’Leary’s .443 average was among the team’s best, and he also added 10 doubles and a team-high 25 RBIs.
As a pitcher for the Warriors, he went 401/3 innings with 53 strikeouts and a 6-2 record. He also recorded two saves in relief.
As for where he’ll find himself on the field for the River Hawks, nothing is set in stone. O’Leary will enter the program in the fall of 2023 as a hitter, with pitching still on the table.
UMass Lowell is coming off a 28-30 season in Div. I, going 15-15 in America East Conference play. The River Hawks played a strong schedule against Tulane University, Wake Forest University, Duke University and Bryant University.