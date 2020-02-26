BOSTON — King Philip Regional High senior Michael Griffin successfully defended his MIAA State Championship Meet title in the mile, and in record time no less.
Foxboro High senior Ryan Proulx placed 11th in the event with a time of 4:28.92, He was edged for 10th place by a fraction of a second by Ethan Jacunski of Newton South, who finished in a time of 4:28.39.
Griffin, already the Hockomock League and MIAA Division 2 indoor champion this season, captured first place in the mile in 4:13.55 at the Reggie Lewis Center Saturday, for a four-second winning margin over his arch-rival from Franklin High, Tyler Brogan (4:17.7)
Griffin erased the previous King Philip record by one second and shaved three seconds off of his 4:16 time in winning the Division 2 Meet title a week ago on the same surface.