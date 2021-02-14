It will a game forever to be remembered in her final game on her home floor at Foxboro High School for senior guard Katelyn Mollica.
The Warriors’ senior guard scored a single-game career-high 35 points, hitting nine 3-point field goals as Foxboro outshot King Philip 78-68 in the Hockomock League game.
The Stonehill College-bound Mollica, an All-Hockomock League selection helped guide Foxboro to the Davenport Division title last season, to the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament title, and to a share of the MIAA Division 2 State championship.
Mollica completed her Foxboro High career with 1,407 points.
“She has speed, she can shoot it and she works harder than anyone I’ve coached, the amount of time that she puts into her game,” Foxboro High coach Lisa Downs said in praise of Mollica, a four-year varsity veteran. “
“Considering she would have another 10 games or so in a normal season,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of the potential for Mollica to close in on 2,000 points.
Mollica hit 11 shots from the floor against KP and hit all four of her free throws as Foxboro (9-2) closed out its season on a seven-game win streak.
“She’s a special player, I’m glad that we don’t have to face her anymore,” KP coach Dan Nagle said in praise of Mollica, who was averaging just under 18 points per game this season. KP employed man-to-man and double-team defense on Mollica. “We were all over her too and she still got shots off, we were right on top of her on four or five of those shots that she made,” Nagle added.
Mollica moved into the No. 4 spot on Foxboro High’s all-time leading scoring list for female players behind Sarah Behn (2,562), Jennifer Brown (1,701) and Ashley Sampson (1,530), and moved ahead of Heather Morgan (1,394).
During her Warrior career, Mollica was a member of two state title teams and three Hockomock League Davenport Division titles. She averaged 19 points per game as a junior and hit 92 3-point shots.
“She’s matured as a well-rounded player,” Downs added of Mollica’s commitment to defense and sharing the ball. “Everyone knows that she can score, but she’s become such a more well-balanced player.”
Mollica scored 18 first-half points, knocking down six 3-point shots as Foxboro gained a 44-23 lead by intermission.
Mollica added 17 points over the final 16 minutes as Foxboro took a 56-45 lead into the fourth quarter, and never allowed KP (4-6) to close the gap to any fewer than six points over the final eight minutes.
“It was a great basketball game, it could have gone either way,” Nagle added of the high-scoring spree. Foxboro scored a single-game high for points, 20 above its seasonal scoring rate, while KP delivered its third-highest scoring game of the season, 12 points above its average-per-game rate.
Jordyn Collins added 13 points for Foxboro, while Erin Foley and Hannah Blake each scored 11 points. Caroline Aaron paced KP with 26 points, one of 11 Warriors from Wrentham to score points.
“They had people guarding her (Mollica) everywhere, and they’re big,” Downs said of KP’s swarming, trapping defenses and platoon style of play. “That can be intimidating, especially for the smaller girls out there.”
“They play a very aggressive trapping defense and we play full-court man (defense), so there was a frantic pace to the game,” Downs added. “If anyone else could copy that (Mollica’s work ethic), they’d made great players out of people.”