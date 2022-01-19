It would be a dandy of a round-robin tournament among the area’s elite field hockey teams — the 15-win Foxboro High Warriors, the 13-win Dighton-Rehoboth High Falcons, the 12-win Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks and the 12-win King Philip High Warriors.
The quartet of schools highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle/Foxboro Reporter 2021 Field Hockey All-Star Team.
The Collins sisters — Kate and Mary — along with Valerie Beigel, Jen Gallagher and Mya Waryas represent Coach Melissa Bordieri’s Foxboro Warriors among The Sun Chronicle/Foxboro Reporter Field Hockey All-Stars.
Foxboro’s all-stars include senior captain Kate Collins (15 points), sophomore Mary Collins (27 points), junior forward Jen Gallagher (10 goals), junior forward Mya Waryas (17 points) and sophomore forward Valerie Beigel, who helped the Warriors score the third-most goals (60) in the Hockomock League in winning 15 matches.
Valerie Beigel, Foxboro
In her first varsity season, the sophomore midfielder earned a reputation for being a “dirt dog,” according to coach Melissa Bordieri for her unwavering desire for ball possession. “She’s tenacious, gritty, a strong athlete and versatile,” the Warrior coach said of Beigel’s defense, passing and transition. “She’s a natural, she controlled the midfield.” Beigel is also a member of the lacrosse team.
Kate Collins, Foxboro
The Warriors’ senior captain was a relentless center forward for Foxboro, which won 15 matches and advanced to the semifinals in the Division 3 Tournament. Collins had six goals and nine assists as a fourth-year varsity veteran. “She creates the attack,” coach Melissa Bordieri said of her playmaking. The St. Anselm’s College-commit is a product of the Lead the Way program.
Mary Collins, Foxboro
The Warrior sophomore forward produced 13 goals and 14 assists for the 15-win Warriors. Also a member of the Foxboro High lacrosse team, Collins’ sense for spacing, for creating an attack, for creating better shots was an integral factor in the Warriors’ success. “She’s such a good all-around, versatile player,” coach Melissa Bordieri said of her stick skills and field savvy. Collins plays in the Lead the Way program.
Jen Gallagher, Foxboro
A three-year varsity member and a two-year starter, the Warrior junior left wing was the supplier of traffic in front of the opposing net. “We call her ‘The Tipper,’ ” coach Melissa Bordieri said of Gallagher’s deflection skills. Gallagher finished with 10 goals and one assist for the 15-win Davenport Division runners-up. Also a member of the basketball and lacrosse teams, her speed was a factor in redirecting balls. “She has that knack inside the circle,” Bordieri said.
Mya Waryas, Foxboro
Also a member of the Warrior hockey and lacrosse teams, Waryas delivers focus and intensity on the field, flourishing in the ball-possession battles. Waryas totaled nine goals and eight assists for the 15-win, Division 3 Tournament Elite Eight-round Warriors. “Her stick skills are superior, she can beat defenders off the dribble and she has deceptive speed,” coach Melissa Bordieri said. “She knows how to use her skills.”
Foxboro Honorable Mentions: Paige Simoneau, Lily Jones.