Three of the most dynamic high school football players in the state are Foxboro High’s Dylan Gordon, King Philip High’s Ryan Gately and North Attleboro High’s Tyler DeMattio, so it is only appropriate that they highlight the selections to The 2021 Sun Chronicle/Foxboro Reporter Football All-Star Team.
Coach Brian Lee’s King Philip High Warriors rode the running skills of Gately into the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, while Coach Don Johnson’s North Attleboro High Rocketeers followed the lead of DeMattio into the MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl in Foxboro.
All Gordon did was produce a record-setting season for coach Jack Martinelli’s Warriors, the Davenport Division champions of the Hockomock League who advanced to the semifinals of the MIAA Division 4 playoffs.
“I never witnessed what this man did on a weekly basis,” Martinelli said.
The Warriors’ senior amassed nearly 3,000 yards of offense (over 2,000 on the ground) and 37 touchdowns. With Gordon on the field, Foxboro scored the most points (447) of any Hockomock League member school, winning nine straight games. Gordon has the complete athletic package and is pondering walk-on collegiate football possibilities at Boston College and Vanderbilt.
“I know I’m biased,” said Martinelli, who ranks Gordon among the all-time Warrior greats in his four decades of coaching in the Hockomock League.
Gordon is joined on The Sun Chronicle Football All-Star Team by Foxboro’s two-way senior linemen Dylan Kerrigan and Aidan Hughes, the versatile and dependable Tommy Sharkey, who totaled 438 receiving yards; receiver-returner Rashaad Way, who compiled 1.033 multi-purpose yards; along with three-sport standout and senior quarterback Tom Marcucella, who threw for 2,335 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Dylan Gordon, Foxboro
“I know I am biased, but in some 40 years of coaching in this (Hockomock) league, where there has been great players, I’ve never witnessed what this young man has consistently done on a weekly basis,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said. The Warriors’ 6-foot-3 senior running back was the most explosive offensive weapon in the Hockomock League, eclipsing 2,400 rushing yards, while scoring 37 TDs (28 rushing, six receiving, three on pass interceptions) for the Davenport Division champions. “Amazingly, that was in little more than one half, he was hardly on the field in the fourth quarter,” Martinelli said. Gordon’s power, vision, speed and balance made him “a tireless and prideful athlete,” Martinelli said.
Aidan Hughes, Foxboro
The Warriors’ senior captain and two-way tackle steered Foxboro to nine wins and into the semifinals of the Division 4 playoffs. A four-year varsity veteran with two-plus seasons as a starter, the 6-foot-3, 270-pound Hughes enabled Foxboro to post the most points (447) in the Hockomock League. “His discipline, his drive, his size and brute strength made him difficult to move,” coach Jack Martinelli said. On defense, Hughes was in on 23 tackles, three for lost yards, totaled four QB sacks, while forcing two fumbles and recovering two. “With his quick hands and feet, he became highly responsible for our record-setting offensive output,” Martinelli said. “On defense, he would occupy double-teams, which freed up the linebackers.”
Dylan Kerrigan, Foxboro
A four-year varsity veteran and a three-year starter on the offensive line at center as well as on defense as an inside linebacker, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior captain fashioned a fabulous career at Foxboro. “He’s devastating (on defense),” coach Jack Martineli said of Kerrigan’s team-best 94 tackles, with 24 for lost yards, two sacks, three forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He also blocked a kick and had two interceptions. “Throughout his illustrious career, he has been asked to play every position on the offensive line,” Martinelli said. “He’s skilled and athletic — Dylan controlled the ebb and flow of every play with smooth, accurate snaps, line calls and pass protection as his calling card.”
Tom Marcucella, Foxboro
The Warriors’ senior, known more for his competitiveness at the hockey rink or on the baseball field, may have been the breakout player of the year in the Hockomock League at quarterback. Marcucella completed 74 percent of his passes for 2,335 yards and 26 TDs. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Marcucella “was the epitome of being a student of the game,” coach Jack Martinelli said. “He’s a team leader, an intense competitor.” Marcucella led Foxboro to nine wins atop the Davenport Division en route to the semifinals of the Division 4 playoffs. Marcuella threw to five different targets for his TDs. “He allowed us to present a balanced attack,” Martinelli said.
Tom Sharkey, Foxboro
The Warriors’ senior captain was one of those unheralded but never-to-be overlooked competitors who was one of the wheels that kept Foxboro moving both on offense and defense. “He’s an accomplished three-way player,” coach Jack Martinelli said of Sharkey’s 24 catches for 438 yards, kick returning and defensive prowess (28 tackles, two interceptions and 12 passes defended) at cornerback. Sharkey is also a member of National Honor Society. “Tom combined amazing speed and quickness which made him difficult to cover on pass routes,” Martinelli said. “He relished his role as team spokesman.”
Rashaad Way, Foxboro
If there was an inch of space, the Warriors’ senior captain, wide receiver, kick returner and cornerback would make a play. The fleet-footed and elusive 5-foot-10, 160-pound Way produced 1,033 multi-purpose yards for the nine-win MIAA Division 4 playoff semifinalists. He caught 34 passes, 14 for touchdowns. At cornerback, Way had four interceptions. “He is a talented, fluid athlete in all phases of the game,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said. “He was a complete football player. Rashaad is an outstanding student and gentleman, an outstanding ambassador to the METCO Program.”
Foxboro Honorable Mentions: Ryan Addeche, Sam Carpenter, Andrew Finn, Payton Francis, Erick Kristenson, Brandon Mazenkes-O’Grady, Lincoln Moore.