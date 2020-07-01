Three-sport team player T.J. Perry 'one of a kind'

T.J. Perry might distinguish himself among his student-athlete peers at Foxboro High School in that he is a rarity — a three-sport team member.
Unlike many athletes who specialize in one sport the entire year, Perry suits up for the Warrior football team in the fall, dons a swimsuit for the swim team during the winter season and tucks a helmet over his head with the lacrosse team in the spring.
But those are only a few chapters in the extraordinary tale that is T.J. (Thomas Jr., that is) Perry.
Did we mention that he is currently a student pilot working on his FAA Private Pilot Certification at the Mansfield Municipal Airport?
Or that he is a PADI-certified scuba diver?
Or that he plays the guitar?
And that he has worked as a swimming instructor at the Foxboro branch of the Hockomock YMCA?
Or that he has served a shift as a part-time bank teller for the past two years at the Foxboro Federal Savings Bank?
Or that he’s a member of the National Honor Society and the Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow academic honor society?
And when he’s not in the pool, at football or lacrosse practice, flying, diving, working or studying, he is an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, among the first to answer the call for community service projects around town.
He has compiled a lengthy list of projects -- assisting with the cleanup of World War II Marines veteran Josephine Miller’s home; assisting with the presentation of Christmas wreaths at the burial sites of U.S. military veterans; assisting with the delivery of turkeys to veterans at Thanksgiving; and serving as a coordinator for the “One Love” program, the veterans appreciation dinner, POW-MIA vigils and the homelessness awareness weekend.
Al Stewart award
Being the consummate representative of the Foxboro community, his school and the sports programs, Perry is the 2020 recipient of the Al Stewart Award, named in honor of the late former Foxboro High Athletic Director and coach, and presented annually to the student-athlete who “supports our community in a positive way and represents the values of Foxboro High School.”
“You may not find a more complete young man than T.J.,” Jack Martinelli, the Foxboro High football coach said of Perry. “I’d label him one of a kind.”
Naomi Boucher, Foxboro High’s swimming coach, likes to tell the story of how Perry showed up on the pool deck as a freshman, unbeknownst to everyone that he had suffered a broken arm during football season.
This winter, even with a torn labrum, he still wouldn’t miss a practice.
Perry not only was a two-year captain of the swimming team and two-time Warrior MVP, he was tabbed the Unsung Hero of the Foxboro High football team, starting at safety during fall 2019 and had served his apprenticeship as a goalkeeper for the Warrior lacrosse program, through the freshman and junior varsity teams, and was destined to start the season before the COVID-19 pandemic erased that opportunity.
“He was super dependable, he came into his own as a senior,” Martinelli said of Perry’s prowess as a football player. “He never talked about what he did, but always emphasized the strengths of the kids playing around him.”
In nominating Perry for the Al Stewart Award, Boucher said, “Thomas is a reliable and responsible individual. He is always willing to step up when needed without any hesitation.
“Thomas was not just as a leader of the team; he leads the team with a positive energy and was a mentor to new swimmers to guide the culture of our swim team,” she said.
That culture resulted in the Foxboro High swimming program being awarded the Hockomock League Sportsmanship Award.
“He is a natural leader constantly displaying compassion and dedication,” Boucher added.
Swimming
Perry began his Warrior swimming career by competing in the 200 individual medley, the cross section of all of the swimming strokes – freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly. Both Perry and Boucher figured that it was a good starting point to discover an event or two to become an individual strength.
Perry is not one who ever qualified for the MIAA South Sectional or MIAA State Meet. His times are representative of a student-athlete who competed in other sports, using swimming as a vehicle to remain physically fit.
But, he is a two-year Warrior captain, a two-time Warrior MVP, a two-time honorable mention selection to the All-Hockomock League Team and was Foxboro High’s freshman of the year award winner as well.
“T.J. might be a thrill seeker,” Boucher said of his infectious spirit, “but he is driven, he always pushes himself to the max. He might have played football and lacrosse, but we actually think that swimming was his best sport.”
Football and lacrosse
Perry has been a football and lacrosse devotee since he was in first grade, starting the path of development with town instructional leagues and youth teams.
Perry had four pass interceptions and some 50 tackles for coach Martinelli’s Foxboro High football team as a senior.
The hand speed, the hand-eye coordination, the reaction time, are all traits that Perry carried from the lacrosse field to the football field, while the physicality of gridiron play endeared him to an aggressive style of defending on the lacrosse field.
“It’s nice to have some speed, some explosiveness,” Perry said of covering pass receivers in football and coming off of the goal line to initiate transition. “I can take pain from playing goalie, too!”
Perry indicated that he would not be the student-athlete or the community-minded individual that he is were it not for the guidance of Martinelli, Boucher, or Warrior lacrosse coach Matt Noone.
“I had a great relationship with Coach Martinelli,” Perry said of the Warrior making it a point to learn every player’s name as a freshman and building trust. “He’s an amazing man; he made each kid feel as if he were a special part of the team. He really believed in me from the beginning.
“Coach Noone has a passion for the game, it’s almost as if he treats every day, every practice, every game as a battle,” Perry said. “We were his soldiers leading Foxboro into battle!”
Perry opted to try swimming as a winter sport at the urging of his dad Tom, who swam at Deerfield Academy. Perry was a member of the Hays Lightning youth team based out of the Hockomock Y in Foxboro in middle school.
“It keeps you in impeccable shape and I decided to stick with it when I became a freshman, I came to love it,” he said. “And Coach Boucher taught me a lot about leadership, she’s a super person. She taught me how to lead other kids and be a good person, too.”
There is a most mutual respect there, too.
“He has demonstrated leadership, work ethic, sportsmanship, mentorship and the character of what it takes to lead the team,” Boucher said. “Thomas was selected to be the team’s captain by the coaches because his integrity and perseverance. (He) exhibited and sought advice from me to become not just a better leader, but also to be an efficient individual to support his peers. Both the team and the coaches could count on and depend on him with various tasks.”
Since his freshman year, Perry lowered his 200 IM time by some nine seconds to a personal best 2:37.16 and lowered his 500 freestyle time by some seven seconds to a personal best 6:37.15. And as a senior, Perry clocked a personal best 26.55 second time in the 50 freestyle, a 1:17 time in the 100 breaststroke (his favorite and best event), all the while being a member of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams through the years.
Future plans
Perry will be attending The Ohio State University’s College of Engineering on a National Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Full Academic Scholarship to major in aerospace engineering with the goal of becoming a U.S. Navy aviator.
“I didn’t know anything about ROTC, but they ended up talking to someone at Boston University and I got introduced to it and then I got to thinking that I always wanted to fly planes. My dad has a background in sailing, too, so that got me interested in the Navy.”
Perry was also the recipient of the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship and New England Pop Warner East Commerce Solutions Scholarships due to his leadership and accomplishments.
Perry became a Buckeye after applying for the scholarship and visiting the campus last August.
“I loved it there and I wanted a bigger campus,” Perry said, becoming the recipient of the award and then contacting a Navy captain who directs the program, being awarded early admission acceptance.
Perry became a big Buckeye football fan and has many an Ohio State sweatshirt, jersey and T-shirt in his wardrobe. “I kind of got into college football,” Perry said of his Saturday afternoons and evenings watching the Buckeyes.
Having a strong family foundation, the inspiration and support from his dad and mom Randy and his many mentors in many a station of life through the years have similarly created various paths of life for Perry to walk.
“His upbringing was terrific, they’re great people,” Martinelli said of Perry’s home away from Foxboro High.
“They wanted to raise me the right way,” Perry said of his parents.
“They’ve had a huge influence on me, from Scouts to sports to school, motivating me.”
For Perry, all of his activities have added up to experiences that will prepare him for the next steps of his life from college to beyond.
“There’s a different vibe in sports, I took leadership and mental toughness from that as well,” Perry said. “I’ve spent a lot of hours with community service projects; it’s good to help out in your community. I like to help out with the veterans because I do want to go into the military, it’s extremely important that we help them.”
“That shapes you as a person.”