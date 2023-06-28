NEWPORT — Four-time tourney champion John Isner and defending champion Maxime Cressy have committed to the field for the Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in July.
Isner is set to make his 11th trip to the tournament and boasts a 25-6 career record in Newport since 2007.
Isner is 38 and has lost in the first round of seven tournaments thus far this season, including five straight. He is 4-8 in singles competition and looks at the up-and-coming NCAA players and international players with their all-around games to similar situations he was in nearly two decades ago.
“You’re put in a lot of high-pressure situations when you’re playing for your teammates and you’re playing for your school,” Isner recalled of his days as a Georgia Bulldog when he won both the NCAA singles and team championships (2007) and was a three-time (2005-07) All-American. “Some of the most nervous I’ve ever been on court was in college tennis,” he told ATPTour.com.
“I can remember vividly some matches when I could barely swallow,” Isner added. “I was so nervous, my mouth was dry, because you want to win so badly. So I think that definitely prepares you well for the big matches you’re going to play on tour.”
The opportunities on the pro tour then aren’t what they are now as then for players like Isner, who who will be the No. 91 seed at Wimbledon next month.
The ATP and Intercollegiate Tennis Association collaborated on the 2023 season for an initiative to have top collegiate players ranked inside the ITA’s season-end top 20 or who reach the quarterfinals at the NCAA Division I tournament receive up to eight Accelerator Spots at “Challenger” 50 and 75 tournaments with opportunities split between main draw and qualifying rounds.
Cressy, a former UCLA Bruin who is ranked No. 42 in the world, won his first ATP title last year in Newport. Cressy overcame a one-set deficit to beat Isner in the semifinals of the 2022 Hall of Fame Championships.
The 28-player field for the lone ATP grass court tournament in America follows the conclusion of the All England Championships at Wimbledon and the European grass-court season. It will be staged July 16-23.
New Jersey native Tommy Paul, currently ranked No. 15 on the ATP charts, will be installed as the No. 1 seed. He is one of eight top-100 players scheduled to be on the Newport grass, joining No. 37 Ugo Humbert of France, Cressy, Adrian Mannarino of France at No. 46, former UCLA Bruin Mackenzie McDonald at No. 67, Australian Jordan Thompson at No. 76, Atlanta’s Chris Eubanks at No. 77 and Australia’s Jason Kubler at No. 97.
The 6-foot-10 Isner left Georgia ranked No. 839 and currently is at No. 102. Isner received wild-card entries to his first eight pro tournaments, including an ITF Futures event that he won to kick-start his career. Isner won three Challenger titles in 2007, 2008 and 2009 before claiming the first of his 16 tour-level crowns in 2010.
Formerly ranked as high as No. 8 (as recently as 2018) in the world, Isner thinks that the mental toughness gained from his first few years on the tour have helped shaped him for where he is now in his career.
“Getting those opportunities, when you’re in college and you go to play a pro tournament, a Challenger, it’s a big moment,” Isner said. “You want to prove your level. On top of that, you’re getting great training and great practice every single day. And most importantly, you’re getting a great education. It’s a great avenue for players to turn pro.
“Everyone at the Challenger level is so good,” he added. “And we’ve seen a lot of players, especially recently, that have come from college and graduated through the Challengers already. I think those opportunities for players to get into the main draw, it’s a great initiative.”