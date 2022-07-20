Foxboro’s Beverly “Kris” Jaeger-Helton and Attleboro’s Missy Traversi have been selected to the New Agenda-Northeast Organization Hall of Fame, which celebrates the efforts and commitment of females in sports in the New England region.
Jaeger-Helton is an engineer, professor and program director at Northeastern University and has been heavily involved with umpiring international tennis events. She holds a bronze badge in chair umpiring from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and has worked at all four Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open) and multiple Olympic Games. She has also worked multiple ATP, WTA and USTA Pro Circuit events in the chair, on the lines and as a Review Official over the course of the past two decades.
Traversi is the current women’s basketball head coach at Army West Point after having coached basketball at Attleboro High from 2011 to 2014. Traversi led Army to a 16-13 record in her first season at the helm and was 10-8 in Patriot League play. It was the first winning season for the Black Knights since the 2017-’18 campaign, earning wins over Air Force (Silver Star) and Navy (Gold Star). Her team was first in the in rebounding, averaging 40.9. Prior to Army, she coached at the college ranks at Adelphi University (2016 to 2021), Wheelock College (2014 to 2016) and at Harvard University (as an assistant, 2010 to 2011).
Traversi posted an 83-37 record in five seasons at Adelphi, including the 2020-’21 season, which was canceled due to COVID-19. She began as a full-time coach by coaching girls basketball at Attleboro High from 2011-’14, where she was a two-time Sun Chronicle Coach of the Year before coaching at Dover-Sherborn High. She entered collegiate coaching as an assistant at Harvard during the 2010-’11 season.
Both will be formally inducted on Nov. 6 at Woodland Golf Club in Newton. The organization established the Hall of Fame in 1988, and will have honored 493 women from the New England region with its incoming class.