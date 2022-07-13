Mike Lyons didn’t mince words when we chatted outside the DCU Club at Polar Park moments after he was one of several Worcester Red Sox staffers with strong ties to the Pawtucket Red Sox to be honored in pregame ceremonies during Saturday’s PawSox Heritage Day.
“This is a very emotional day,” Lyons, who worked for the PawSox for 10 years before moving over to the WooSox last year, said. A member of the WooSox corporate and partnerships staff with a specialty in veterans affairs, his Rhode Island roots run deep.
Lyons, who will turn 80 next month, said he worked at all three Rhode Island TV stations, starting in 1976, and lived in Seekonk for 20 years.
He stressed that he and other longtime PawSox executives — including WooSox Vice Chairman Mike Tamburro, whose PawSox history can be traced to the mid-’70s working with late owner Ben Mondor to resurrect what had been a moribund Triple-A franchise — wanted the new stadium to be built in Rhode Island.
“We worked very hard to keep this ballclub in Pawtucket,” he said.
But that wasn’t to be.
The proposal for a new stadium at Slater Mill in Pawtucket failed to pass the Rhode Island House of Representatives after then-House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello changed the deal passed by the Senate — and that proved a deal-killer.
That left the door ajar for Worcester, and Polar Park, built for $86 million, opened up last year. Lyons said the stadium is the top minor-league park in terms of revenue and sponsorships, and attendance has been robust — Saturday’s game was a virtual sell-out.
There was, however, some unfinished business for the WooSox after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 PawSox season, its final one: Saluting Pawtucket’s fans, and that’s how PawSox Heritage Day was born.
“We felt that this was our chance to say thanks” to PawSox fans, Tamburro, a longtime Seekonk resident and a member of the PawSox Hall of Fame said. As the afternoon unfolded, the WooSox embraced the team’s Pawtucket connections, including its many Attleboro area fans:
- Lyons and Tamburro joined North Attleboro’s Bill Wanless, the senior vice president of communications, and several others during the on-field pregame ceremonies. Also honored were Michael Gwynn, the senior vice president of corporate partnerships; chief ambassador Rick Medeiros, whose smile greeted McCoy fans for decades; vice president of ticket operations Samantha Saccoia-Beggs; senior vice president and assistant general manager Brooke Cooper, and several ushers from McCoy.
- The national anthem was sung by the barbershop quartet Private Label, who sang it more than 40 times at McCoy. The group includes Bob Fabiano of Warwick, Jim Berger of Cranston, Brian Bill of South Kingstown and Steve Barrett of Norwood.
- Scout troops from the Narragansett Council present for a postgame sleepover included these from the Attleboro area: the Attleboro Tigers, Mansfield Pack 13 and the Den 5 Bears from Rehoboth.
- Three youngsters from North Attleboro — 10-year-old Brayden Tryon and siblings Colton and Lyla — brought the game ball to the mound.
- Joe Morgan, a member of the PawSox and Red Sox Halls of Fame and a former Red Sox and PawSox manager, including during the PawSox’s historic Longest Game in 1981, performed a critical job. Morgan, 91, known across New England as “Walpole Joe” in honor of his hometown, enthusiastically declared: “Fans, thanks for coming. Let’s play ball!”
- Even the in-between-inning activities included two young Attleboro-area fans: Charlie from Rehoboth caught two of three balls thrown to him as part of the Table Talk Pie promotion and, in another promotion, William from Rehoboth hit a ball off a tee in a bid to hit one over the left-field fence.
The game itself was, like the decision to leave Pawtucket: a heartbreaker.
The WooSox, wearing PawSox uniforms and called the “PawSox” on the stadium’s scoreboards, took a 2-1 lead against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the New York Yankees’ farm team, in the bottom of the eighth. Their edge, however, quickly disappeared when Zack Kelly, closing because the PawSox’ regular closer Kaleb Ort had been sent to the Red Sox due to their rash of pitching injuries, surrendered two runs in the top of the ninth.
But even that disappointing 3-2 loss couldn’t spoil this fan’s sheer joy of seeing baseball in person for the first time in almost three years.
I hadn’t been to a PawSox game since Aug. 30, 2019, and a Red Sox game since Sept. 19, 2019. In 2020, I planned to attend about 20 PawSox games, including what would have been the franchise’s final game at McCoy on Labor Day, but the pandemic nullified those plans.
Last year, I was still skittish about hanging out in large crowds, and didn’t go to any games, so when I learned about PawSox Heritage Day, I had to be there. That’s because my family were McCoy regulars for almost 25 years, and 10 years ago I had thrown out one of the least-impressive first pitches in PawSox history.
I thankfully didn’t have to toss any hardballs Saturday, but I enjoyed my first visit to Polar Park, and I’ll be back.
But it was nonetheless a bittersweet day, because instead of having a 15-minute trip up Route 1A to my North Attleboro home, my friend and I had a 45-minute ride down Route 146. I can’t help wondering how nice it would have been to enjoy the new stadium closer to home had Rhode Island’s politicians found a way to play nice.
Pawtucket’s loss was definitely Worcester’s gain.