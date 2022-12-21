High school girls’ hockey is getting a boost in the area.
A co-op team with players from Mansfield, Foxboro and Oliver Ames has expanded to include players from seven other high schools.
With the Stars expanding the co-op, head coach Jamie Mullen said there’s a lot of good to come out of the additions, which makes for an exciting future.
“Seven schools, three-quarters of the team, they’re brand-new,” Mullen said. “They’re jelling well so far. Off the ice you can see the bonds forming, and that’s the exciting part. There’s a lot of good to come.”
“Every girl on the team has the wonderful personality and they all bring something to the table,” Mullen said.
Foxboro senior Mya Waryas has become a top player for the Warriors’ field hockey and lacrosse teams, and finished in the top five in scoring for both sports in previous seasons. Now she will be looking to carry that success over to the ice with the Hockomock Stars. With a lot of last year’s offense having graduated, Waryas will have an increased role for the team. She had three goals and two assists last season and will be integral to the Stars’ offense this year.
Foxboro junior Macy Quinn is back to anchor the blue line for the Stars.
Mullen said the newcomers bring a range of experience to the team, as well.
Despite not getting off to a strong start, Mullen said the team’s improvement is shown every day. Minutes are dished out each day to provide opportunities to grow, and each player complements one another.
The Stars sat at 0-3 entering Wednesday’s game against KP, but have plenty of season left to show their potential.
“Their effort is tremendous,” Mullen said. “The scores don’t reflect the way they’ve been playing, not by any means. ... We’re doing better as the game goes on and they have big hearts. They keep it positive and work hard to the end.”
Dennis-Yarmouth 9, Hockomock Stars 2
FOXBORO — The Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High girls hockey team rolled over the Hockomock Stars last Wednesday night, winning 9-2 at Foxboro Sports Complex.
Goals from the Stars (0-3) were by Mya Waryas and Ava Adams, both in the third period. The Stars next played Wednesday against KP at Foxboro Sports Center.