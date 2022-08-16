FOXBORO — James White, a true Patriot and one of the most reliable running backs the franchise has ever known, formally announced his retirement from the NFL Monday evening.
White, who announced his retirement personally five days ago, had been trying to recover from a hip sublexation ahead of camp but was unable to. White said while he could play through it, he wasn’t sure how close to 100 percent he would be. At a press conference on Monday at Gillette Stadium’s Putnam Club, he was joined by team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and more than two dozen teammates and media.
In the end, Father Time waits for nobody. The 30-year-old was aware of that, saying he hit a plateau a few weeks ahead of training camp.
“I’m extremely grateful to have played for such a great owner, great coach for eight years. That’s not very common in this league to sustain that longevity in one organization,” White said. “I’m extremely grateful. ... I never thought I’d be hanging the cleats up off of injury. I always prided myself with not being in the training room (getting treatment for injury). Sometimes you can’t control injuries and things of those natures.”
Drafted out of Wisconsin in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, White joined the Patriots with already established ties to the area. His aunt and uncle, Desiree and Arnold McNeil, had lived in Attleboro since 1989, and he had visited the area ahead of his selection by New England.
To be here in Foxboro with family already here was a blessing, he said. Massachusetts has since become the home for the White family, which James said he’s not leaving until he finds his next line of work in life.
“Massachusetts has become a special place, and it’s the place (my wife Diana and I) known the most as adults,” White said. “I had been to the stadium in high school when I visited my aunt and uncle in Attleboro. It was familiar territory, even though I hadn’t been in the stadium, but it was really cool to be drafted to a place where I had family. They helped me out a lot when me and my wife got here. It was definitely a blessing.”
Perhaps the fondest memory of White for Patriots fans is his Super Bowl LI performance, where he posted records of 14 catches (110 yards) and 20 total points (two rushing, one receiving and a two-point conversion). He also had the game-winning score in overtime on a sweep to the right, capping off one of the biggest comebacks in sports history. The performance was a large part of the celebration video the Patriots showed during his retirement press conference.
White, reflecting on his time and what he’d remember the most, pointed to that play — and how tired he was when then-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels called his number.
“I was itching to be out there and find my way to help the team win football games. I said if I ever played in a Super Bowl, I’d do whatever I can to do to help my team win,” White said. “Somehow we ended up back in the Super Bowl two years later and I had my opportunity. Everything was going right that day by the grace of God.
“When Josh called the toss, I was like, ‘I got to get into the end zone. I’m extremely exhausted. I’m ready for this to be over with already,’ ” White said with a laugh.
White made appearances in 95 games with the Patriots, starting in 13 of them. He had 1,278 rushing yards on 319 attempts with 11 touchdowns and 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 TDs.
He also appeared in 12 postseason games, finishing his career with 146 rushing yards on 36 attempts with five touchdowns, and 59 receptions for 506 yards with three touchdowns in the postseason.
He finished his career in eighth place on the club’s all-time receptions list with 381 and ranked second among Patriots running backs, behind the 431 receptions by Kevin Faulk. His 3,278 receiving yards are second among the team’s running backs, behind the 3,701 yards by Faulk.