Foxboro High alumni Chad Bearce was among the leaders in the Attleboro Area Golf Association Open heading to the backside turn at Norton Country Club on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t in the cards for the rising Bryant University sophomore this year.
Instead, it was longtime AAGA competitor Derek Johnson, who Bearce played with on Saturday, who finished with a final round of 5-over-par 76 for a four-day total of 12-over-par 298, creating a six-shot margin of victory over Norton High-trained Jared Winiarz en route to his first-ever AAGA Open title.
Bearce was among a handful of players that put themselves in a tough spot following the Norton back nine. Bearce, who carded a three-over par 39 on the front side, had a double bogey at No. 13 and a nine on the par-5 No. 14 hole, twice hitting into the hazard.
Bearce finished just outside of the top-10 in a tie for 14th, his best-ever finish in the tournament, as he finished in a tie for 26th during the 2018 AAGA Open.
“Top 10 is obviously the goal, but I’m not at these guys’ level yet,” said the former Warrior two-sport athlete, who now competes out of his home course at Foxborough Country Club.
“Next year, who knows?,” Bearce said.
After merely two holes of play, Johnson owned a three-shot advantage, all because Foxboro native Scott Congdon, the leader coming into Sunday’s round, had steered his drives off of both the No. 1 and No. 2 holes and into hazards.
With Congdon being assessed a one-stroke penalty on each miscue, then having to ink a double bogey on each of those holes, it paved the way for Johnson to follow his game plan of steady play. Other than a double bogey at No. 9, Johnson never allowed his advantage to slip below four shots over Congdon.
“Those first two swings set the tone,” Congdon, the owner of the 2014 and 2017 AAGA titles said. “I started going backwards. I didn’t know where the ball was going off of the tee — it was tough to score.”
Congdon recorded his third double bogey on the front side, at No. 6, but managed to creep back into contention at No. 9. On the 340-yard, par-4 adventure, Johnson sprayed his second shot over the green into the rough, then smacked the ball almost laterally into more rough terrain, finishing with a double bogey.
Then Congdon parred No. 10, while Johnson sprayed his drive left on the 350-yard, par-5 hole and had to settle for a bogey.
Congdon finished in a four-way tie for fourth place at 19-over-par 305 with Shawn Seybert (79 with 12 pars), Billy White (a medalist 69 with 11 pars, five birdies) and Jason See (77 with 13 pars).
Tee Shots
Foxborough CC’s Brian Kronmiller drove into the parking lot of the Norton CC Sunday morning thinking that his golf bag was in the trunk of the car. But his wife had taken his car and he took her car — the one without the golf bag. So Kronmiller borrowed the bag and clubs of New England PGA representative Adam Winiarz, the former Norton High and Bryant University runner. Unfortunately, they didn’t help much as Kronmiller came in with an 83.