Foxboro schools Superintendent Amy Berdos said the ongoing process to hire an Athletic Director at Foxboro High has yet to be completed.
Berdos said there were over 60 applications for the position. The process started with first-round interviews last week and second-round interviews continued into this week.
“We’re still in the process of interviewing, but hope to have a decision soon,” Berdos said on Tuesday.
“We’re trying to move as quickly as we can,” Berdos said. “(Rich Cormier) has put us in a really good position. The schedule is set and coaches hired, but at same time it’s a crital position, so we want to fill as soon as we can.”
Cormier, who held the position at Foxboro High for three years, stepped down to take the post at Hopkinton High.
Cormier started the position at Hopkinton on Monday with his last day on the job in Foxboro coming on Sunday.
Berdos said there has been a group responsible for screening and interviewing rounds, which includes Foxboro High School principal Diana Myers-Pachla.
“We’re just really happy to have had the pool of applicants that we did,” Berdos said.
The Warriors will start their fall season games as the volleyball team takes on Norton High on Tuesday. All other sports will start at the end of the week.