The last 40 or so Thanksgiving mornings have been eerily similar for Mike Bordieri.
While some required two pairs of socks rather than one, or a Foxboro football winter hat rather than his traditional early-fall visor, Bordieri has largely been in the same routine – down at the football field taking on rival Mansfield High.
Bordieri has been on the sideline for the Foxboro High football team the last 35 years, whether that role being an assistant freshman coach, head coach of the freshman team, coach of the junior varsity team, varsity defensive coordinator or varsity offensive coordinator.
And before that, there were the four years that Bordieri played for the Warrior football program prior to graduating from Foxboro High in 1984. His last two seasons as a player were the first two that Jack Martinelli was at the helm of the Warriors.
This Thanksgiving, however, was different. It was his last Thanksgiving on the Foxboro sideline. It was his last game.
“It was more emotional than I thought,” Bordieri said. “Coach (Martinelli) did a lot of good things for me over the past week or so, so it was a great tribute. It was emotional. It was good. It was quiet a world wind, but it was very nice.”
Bordieri decided it was time for him to step down heading into the 2019 season. His oldest son, Nolan, will be a freshman at Mansfield High next year and Bordieri is looking forward to watching without a headset on.
“I think it was time to. And it’s not all just because of my son, that’s a lot to do with it, but it’s just time,” Bordieri said. “It’s not easy running around going there and here. It’s a lot of commitment these coaches put in and it seems like it’s getting harder and harder. It’s left in good hands with all the assistant coaches and obviously coach (Jack) Martinelli.
“I’m looking forward to what it’s going to be like,” Bordieri added of perhaps finding a new appreciation for Thanksgiving morning. “I don’t know what to expect, how to feel, but I’m sure it’s going to be fun.”
Bordieri will surely be missed both Martinelli and the Foxboro program. Martinelli has long said there is not a more loyal person to Foxboro football than Bordieri.
“On a personal level, it’s kind of like losing your right-hand man,” Martinelli said. “I’m probably too emotional about it. But it was always great that I never had to say goodbye to him as a kid. So, he’s been a big a part of the whole thing as anyone.
“He’s played and coached at every level that the town of Foxboro and Hockomock League has provided,” Martinelli added. “He brought an old-school approach to the game and the Foxboro traditions. And that’s hard to replace. But he’s climbed the mountain and now it’s time for him to enjoy the view.”
Bordieri was named the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Assistant Coach of the Year following the 2018 season. He was the first Foxboro assistant to ever win the award.
Bordieri started coaching in the program at 18-years-old in 1984, the fall after he graduated from Foxboro High. He was unsure about going straight to college, so the former linebacker and running back accepted a coaching job from Martinelli.
Helping out in a variety of capacities, Bordieri was on the staff for a pair of MIAA Super Bowl wins including the first Super Bowl when he was an assistant in 1987. He served as the offensive coordinator during Foxboro’s 2006 Super Bowl season.
And while those highlights will long live in his memory, something else will stick out most.
“It’s the relationships you have with your players and former players,” Bordieri said. “Especially Thanksgiving weekend, you always somehow run into a few people at the bars and restaurants, and it’s great to talk about, obviously it’s been a great program.
“That’ll I’ll miss.”
Now Bordieri will have a new Thanksgiving tradition: watching from the stands.