Drew Curran is one of the forefathers of Foxboro Youth Lacrosse.
Curran, a father of three, who began with the newly-established program in 2004, has spent 15 years coaching, instructing and developing a generation of talent on the fields of Payson Road.
He was the one who got a majority of members from 2019 Foxboro High Division 2 East Sectional champion girls’ lacrosse team to pick up their first stick. They began to love it and he did too.
“He coached everything for me,” said his middle daughter, Meghan, of her father.
“He was my youth coach for lacrosse, well, he was everyone’s youth coach for lacrosse. Everyone that comes out of Foxboro was built up, raised on lacrosse by that guy. So, we all give him so much credit. I wouldn’t be the player I am today without him.”
And surely nothing was more enjoyable for Drew than working with his three favorite players to come through the program.
The oldest of the three Curran girls, Ally, graduated from Foxboro High in 2017 after winning four Davenport Division titles in her four years. Meghan, who is gearing up to play Division I lacrosse at Princeton University, graduated this spring. She was a four-year starter for the Warriors, and one of 14 seniors who helped the Foxboro program win its first sectional title this spring. The youngest of the hat trick, Paige, is a rising freshman and will look to follow in her sisters’ footsteps next year.
All three had extensive and successful youth stints with the help of their father, who coached his final game for the youth program this spring. Drew Curran has been the Director of Foxboro Youth Girls’ Lacrosse since 2006. It was him who started teams for girls in kindergarten, first and second grades.
“I just wanted to see if my daughters were interested,” he said. He recalled his two oldest daughters playing softball for years because lacrosse wasn’t another option until third grade back then.
They were, especially Meghan, who is now another poster child for the Foxboro Youth Lacrosse program as she gears up for Princeton.
Meghan adds to an extensive list of college athletes, including a quality of Division I lacrosse players, produced by Foxboro Youth Lacrosse. It has sent boys and girls to play at Duke, Penn State, Hofstra, Providence College, the University of Richmond, Davidson and Princeton, among many other schools.
It clearly speaks to the development, and ultimately the success story, the program has become.
Two decades ago, the program was made up of two boys teams. Now, they have two teams at each age group for each gender. The Warriors have two girls and two boys teams at U9, U11, U13 and U15, or grades K-8, totaling 16 total teams.
It’s a source of pride for a lot of people, Curran said, including Foxboro High boys’ lacrosse coach Matt Noone, Ed Whalen, John Stamatov, Andy Felix, Paul Santos, as well as Anne and John Rogan and others.
“It’s unreal,” he said. “Matt (Noone) and I have been around a long time and have seen this game grow and it’s just — for the progress that the town has made in a short amount of time, really, when you look at the big picture — it’s incredible.”
Both Noone and Curran started the Outlaws Youth Program because youth lacrosse “just wasn’t enough” for the kids in Foxboro, he said. They then merged with Laxachusetts, a club lacrosse program that many in the Foxboro area play in.
“It’s a testament to the parents, the volunteers, to the moms and dads who knew this was a good decision for their son or daughter. And they get behind the youth coaches,” Curran added. “The kids and the friendships I have through the sport of lacrosse, it’s just, it just keeps giving back.”
He would know after all his time in the sport. Curran played for four years at Saint Michael’s College before he began coaching.
He started his coaching career with three different stints as a boys high school lacrosse coach. Curran served at Newton South when getting his master’s degree from Boston College, then took over at Boston College High for a few years despite graduating high school from Catholic Conference rival Catholic Memorial. His last stop was at Braintree High, where he worked as an administrator and quickly transitioned lacrosse into a respected program.
The Wamps qualified for the MIAA Tournament in each of their first three varsity seasons and even made the Division 1 Semifinals in 2003, Drew’s fourth year at the helm and the program’s third varsity season.
Curran stepped away from the high school level after accepting a position as a school administrator in Braintree. He currently works as assistant principal at East Middle School in Braintree.
He will begin his 25th year in education this fall while driving back and forth to Princeton to watch Meghan and to Foxboro High to watch Paige.
It’s a passion the whole family shares.
“It’s just that kind of game — once you start playing, you play until you can’t,” Drew said.