ATTLEBORO — The U.S. Open local qualifying round will be held Monday at Foxborough Country Club with a trio of local participants.
Former Foxborough CC pro Lou Rivers of Attleboro, now holding a similar post at the Agawam Hunt Golf Course in Rumford, R.I., and Jeff Martin of Attleboro, the pro at Wollaston CC, are in the field along with former Mansfield High golfer and AAGA veteran Adam Bourque.
The MGA Four-Ball is May 3-4 at Marshfield CC & Duxbury Yacht Club. Local teams with ties to the AAGA include King Philip High product Michael Matheson and Bishop Feehan High product James Kannally of Walpole Country Club; Kevin Willwerth and Daniel Bukoff of Foxborough Country Club; Mike Murphy and Justin Ciombor of Walpole Country Club; Pete Mulkerrins and Brian Kronmiller of Norton Country Club,
Tom Ayala of Norton Country Club is teamed with Craig Elder; Jim Devlin of Foxborough Country Club is teamed with Mike McKenna; and reigning AAGA Open champion Billy White will be paired with another AAGA veteran, Peter Danko, both representing Norton CC.