FOXBORO — New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena is no fan of the MLS condensing the final weeks of the season in October. The Revolution will have played four matches over a 12-day span and will conclude their regular season Sunday against Inter Miami CF at Gillette Stadium.
Starting with an Oct. 16 tie with Chicago and concluding with an Oct. 27 victory over Colorado, the Revolution have been taxed both physically and competitively.
“The schedule for the month of October is poorly thought of,” Arena said of the MLS playoffs not beginning until Nov. 20, almost a three-week gap between matches for qualifiers.
“To congest games at this time of year is an issue for clubs, and you have concerns about injuries and those other things,” Arena added. “I think when we look back and try to plan in the future, we need to play more midweek games early in the season, so we’re not jammed up with games in the months of October and November.”
Furthermore, there is no training for starters, only rest. For reserves, there is limited training, with half of the roster resting.
“You can do very little training with the players that have played in previous games,” Arena said. “They’ll get no training in over these 10 or 11 days.”
“We’ll pace ourselves,” Revs defender Henry Kessler said. “We don’t want to do too much too early or not enough. We want to do just the right amount,” of the schedule taxing the body.
Arena is considering exhibition matches to keep his club fit and prepared for the playoffs after a seven-month schedule of 30-plus matches.
“I’m sure we’ll have some competitive games scheduled in between so we’re not just playing against ourselves the entire time,” said Kessler, a second-year defender. “Really pacing ourselves is good.”
“I think the guys actually feel pretty good, we do a good job recovering,” Kessler added. “Whatever we can do physically to get in good shape for the next game, I think we’ve done. The guys take good care of themselves — we’re happy with where we are.”
The Revolution (22-4-7, 73 points) stand atop the Eastern Conference and MLS, setting a league and club single-season record for points, and New England’s 22 wins ties the MLS record for most in a single season.
The Revolution are unbeaten through their past 10 (7-0-3) matches, completing September and October unscathed and assuring New England of having Gillette Stadium for its home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Revolution have a team-record 12 home wins with just one loss and three ties in 16 outings.
Arena, meanwhile, tied the late Sigi Schmid for the most regular-season victories in MLS history (240). Arena owns an MLS-record four Supporters’ Shield titles and can boast of a 38-14-23 record during his tenure in Foxboro.
“It’s extremely difficult,” veteran forward Teal Bunbury said of the accomplishments thus far. “Obviously, most wins for a coach or for a team is a great record to have. But we’re not thinking about those at all.
“It is an odd season where you’re playing your conference multiple times. It’s challenging in that aspect. To be the most consistent team throughout a season and to have the most points at the end of the year, I think that’s an amazing accomplishment.
“I don’t think we’re a team that’s all too interested in records and breaking records,” Bunbury added “All we want to do is win games, we want to win trophies.”