With nearly 200 red balloons blowing in a cool wind around the North Attleboro High School track, members of the school’s Unified Track team, along with teams from Attleboro, Foxboro and King Philip Regional high schools, celebrated competing in both running and field events on April 28.
“The athletes are all so amazing in their own ways, and always have the ability to put a smile on anyone’s face,” NAHS team coach Katelyn McLaughlin said. “I absolutely love seeing the partners work together and socialize with the athletes.”
Unified Track is a part of the Unified Sports program sponsored by Special Olympics of Massachusetts, which brings together individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, called athletes, and individuals without, the partners. McLaughlin, a math teacher at the school, has coached North’s Hockomock League team, co-founded with Erin Mitchell since 2018, taking over as head coach in 2019. She’s joined by assistant coaches Leslie Braillard, a special education teacher at the school, School Resource Officer Kristine Crosman and Zach DeAlmo, a former student and captain of the team.
Foxboro had seven athletes participating.
While fielding a smaller team, Foxboro coach Theresa Petty said giving the students an opportunity to compete is the most important thing.
“I would coach Unified Track if my team had three athletes or 50,” she said. “There is no better experience than coaching Unified Track and being part of the Special Olympics community.”
Josh Squire, a Foxboro athlete, enjoys the many benefits of participating, including meeting new people.
“What I have liked about being on the team is I get to meet new people, be outside, get exercise and compete against other students from other high schools,” he said.
Sean Lynch, another Foxboro athlete, agrees.
“I really like meeting new friends that I would otherwise have not had the opportunity to meet if I didn’t participate in Unified Track,” he said.
Adds fellow athlete Molly Devine, “It’s refreshing to be part of an uplifting, inclusive team where coaches, teammates and even competitors truly support each other. Unified track brings us together and it’s something I’m proud to be a part of.”
Liam McKay said, “Unified Track is a great way to work with one another, create friendships and learn how to run. I like going to practice and look forward to the meets.”
Foxboro’s Grace Stapleton added, “Unified track is a lot of fun, and I like to cheer on the other runners. I like to do the field events.”
Sean Lynch enthused, “I like all the activities, but particularly like the javelin. I really like meeting new friends that I would otherwise have not had the opportunity to meet if I didn’t participate in Unified Track. I like being a part of a team and supporting teammates during their events.”
Athletes compete in the 50-, 100- and 400-meter dash, the 4x100-team relay, along with the long jump, shot put and javelin throw, with their partners’ assistance.
“All coaches of all teams help organize athletes in partners in their race positions, and partners, coaches and volunteers all help to time each race,” McLaughlin said. “Partners run with our athletes and support them to do their best, as well as try their best.”
And long-standing rivalries take a rest during these events, as McLaughlin says the teams have become like “one big family, with everyone cheering on everyone else.”
After a May 10 meet at Milford, there’s one more meet scheduled for this season at Oliver Ames on May 19.
“This meet and all of our meets are so wonderful to see,” McLaughlin said. “Being at Unified Track always brightens my day and warms my heart.”