The Foxboro Legion Post 93 baseball team has put away its summer gloves.
Foxboro concluded its season on Tuesday night, finishing with a 6-12 record, and in turn missing the District 6 playoffs.
Post 93 lost four of its final six games this past week, earning wins against Medfield and Norwood, before finishing the season with a loss to Westwood in the season finale on Tuesday. Their loss to Needham on Sunday mathematically eliminated them from the postseason with two games remaining.
E In the season finale against Westwood on Tuesday, Foxboro High product Mike Devlin allowed just one earned run in five innings, but Post 93 was handed a 3-1 defeat.
Devlin struck out three batters in his five innings. Post 93 scored one run in the second inning as Dylan Charette (single) scored on an RBI single by Kyle Haley, but Foxboro could not overcome a 2-0 deficit after the first inning.
Westwood added an insurance run in the third inning.
E Foxboro used a nine-run sixth inning to overcome a three-run deficit after four frames and pull out a 12-4 District 6 victory over Norwood on Monday.
Mansfield pitcher Aidan Angland threw six innings and allowed just two earned runs. He allowed just five hits with three strikeouts.
Foxboro High’s Kyle McGinnis (two hits, run), Nick Dumouchel (three hits, two runs), Dylan Charette (two hits, run) and Kyle Haley (three hits, four RBIs, run) each belted two-run hits in the sixth inning before Eric Longley earned the mound save.
Foxboro High standout Anthony Mollica also scored a pair of runs for Post 93.
E Against Needham in Game Two of Sunday’s double-header, Post 93 took an early lead, but Needham walked it off in the seventh as Foxboro took a 7-6 defeat.
Foxboro tied the game, 6-6, in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Justin Pena. Post 93 had the leading run at third base with one out, but a double-play ended the threat.
Devlin led the game off with a triple and scored on a single by Longley to give Post 93 an early 1-0 lead. Post 93 added to its lead in the second as Foxboro’s James Kaeser (two runs) scored on a sacrifice fly and Devlin belted an RBI single. Kaeser had an RBI single of his own in the third and later scored on a RBI double by Angland.
Foxboro had a 5-2 lead through three innings, but Needham answered with one run in the fourth and three in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead before Pena’s single.
E In Game One of Sunday’s double-header, Foxboro was limited to just five hits and allowed Walpole a six-run sixth inning, ultimately taking a 9-1 loss.
Mansfield’s Dumouchel had an RBI single in the fourth that scored teammate Longley to cut the Post 93 deficit to 3-1.
E The Skidmore College-bound Mollica retired the Medfield side in order in the seventh inning, recording the save, as Post 93 came back from an early, five-run deficit to earn a 8-6 District 6 victory on Saturday.
Foxboro’s McGinnis reached base three times in the game and scored two runs including a key run in the bottom of the fourth inning as Haley slapped a two-run single.
A fellow Warrior, Devlin slapped a game-tying RBI single in the sixth inning with another run scoring on a throwing error to give Post 93 a 7-6 advantage before Longley earned an RBI single later in the inning to give Foxboro a 8-6 lead.
Connor Fitzpatrick had an RBI single in the fourth frame and Pena had an RBI single in the sixth to help Foxboro overcome a 6-1 deficit heading into the bottom of the fourth.
Foxboro High’s Cam Prescott made the start on the mound while classmate Kaeser singled during the sixth-inning rally.
E Against Franklin, the game was scoreless through the first four innings as Mansfield pitcher Aidan Angland limited the Franklin bats early on, but Post 75 pulled away with an 11-1 District 6 victory.
Franklin broke the scoreless game with one run in the fifth inning, scored four more in the sixth and put the game away with a six-run seventh inning.
Post 93 scores its lone run in the sixth inning as Devlin (two hits) singled, Warrior teammate Mollica doubled and Devlin scored the next battle on a pass ball.