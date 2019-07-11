Don’t let them get hot.
Foxboro Legion Post 93 earned its second consecutive victory as Mansfield’s Nick Dumouchel stroked a game-winning single in the seventh inning to score pinch runner Cameron Eddy and ultimately claim a walk-off District 6 win over Needham Post 14 on Monday.
Dylan Charette was far and away the game’s biggest star as the right-hander threw a scoreless complete game and was backed by a strong defensive effort from Post 93. Charette allowed just six hits with seven strikeouts.
Charette retired the Needham side in order during the fourth inning, while only facing three batters in the first as he intiated a 1-6-3 double play. However, it wasn’t always easy as Charette got out of jams in the third, fifth, sixth and seventh with Needham having base runners reach in six of the seven innings.
Charette rung up his most crucial strikeout as the third out of the seventh with a man in scoring position.
He induced a fly ball to right fielder Kyle Haley with runners at second and third to end the third frame. In the fifth, Needham had runners on first and second with one out before Charette tallied a strike out and earned a fly out to Foxboro High centerfielder Mike Devlin to end the inning.
In the sixth, Mansfield High catcher Eric Longley threw a Needham runner out trying to steal third base while Charette induced the next batter to fly out to Haley to end the frame again.
And in the seventh, the former Foxboro High standout Anthony Mollica made a nice play at shortstop going to his left and throwing to first. Charette induced a fly ball to Mollica two batters later for the second out while he earned his seventh strikeout of the game as the third of the frame.
Charette and the Foxboro defense forced Needham to leave seven runners stranded in the contest.
Post 93 was limited to just four hits, three of which came after the fifth inning, while Foxboro had 10 runners reach base.
In the seventh, Conor Fitzpatrick led off the frame with a walk, pinch-runner Eddy advanced to second on a passed ball and scored the walk-off run on Dumouchel’s second knock of the game. Dumouchel was the lone Foxboro batter with two hits.
Both former FHS teammates Devlin and Mollica each had a hit. Devlin stole second after his first-inning single to give Post 93 one of its three total runners to reach scoring position in the first six innings. Haley was hit by a pitch, stole second and advanced to third on a fielder’s choice with one out. However, Foxboro grounded out to the pitcher and struck out to end the threat.
Devlin reached on a fielder’s choice in the sixth and advanced to second as Eric Longley walked, but a fly out to right field ended the inning.
Prior to the contest against Needham on Monday, Post 93 used a six-run first inning and never let up in a 9-4 District 6 victory over Medfield last Wednesday.
Foxboro High’s Michael Devlin earned the mound win in the starting role while Haley held on for the save.
Before the contest against Medfield, Post 93 did everything it could with a sixth inning rally, but fell short in a 5-3 District 6 verdict against Westwood.
Foxboro’s Anthony Mollica earned an RBI while Eric Longley belted two hits, including one for extra bases, and scored a run. Dumouchel had three hits and one RBI while Haley had two hits in the defeat.
After Foxboro (4-8) hosts West Division-leading Franklin (11-1) on Wednesday, Post 93 will travel to Walpole Friday, Needham Sunday, Norwood Monday and Westwood on Tuesday.
Post 93 is currently on the outside looking in on the District 6 playoff picture, but is just game behind Westwood (5-9) for the fourth spot from the West Division.