All in all, was a pretty memorable Valentine’s Day for Foxboro High’s Brandon Borde.
The senior boys’ basketball co-captain scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Warriors to a 68-57 victory over the Red Rocketeers at North Attleboro High Friday, qualifying Foxboro for the MIAA tournament and garnering a share of the Hockomock League Davenport Division title in the process.
Oh, and by the way, it was also the night Borde scored his 1,001st career point. becoming the first Foxboro boys basketball player to reach that plateau since Tim Cheney in 2006 and one of only four Warriors in the school’s history to do so.
“It means a ton to me,” Borde said. “Since I was a little kid, I pictured stuff like this. It means a lot to represent my town. It’s more a town accomplishment than a personal one.”
The landmark shot came with 5:50 to go in the final quarter. Borde started the game needing 17 points to reach the 1,000 mark and slowly built up his total in the first half.
Borde, heavily guarded by the Rocketeers, passed up plenty of chances for shots, passing off to teammates instead, but by the second half, he needed only nine points to hit the target.
“We did have a play called for him to make that 1,000th point, but we didn’t execute it,” Coach Jon Gibbs said. “So he ended up in a spot that wasn’t what we anticipated but he made a big shot.”
Just a basket shy and taking the opportunity to shoot from the corner, Borde hit a trey to make it 1,001 and put the Warriors up 63-50.
“During the middle of the play I just popped to the corner, had a lot of separation and I was confident and just let it go,” Borde said after the game. Borde had been keeping track of the scoring, not unsurprisingly, and new exactly what the totals were and what he had to do. “Kind of nice to hit it on a three.”
“He’s meant a lot to our program,” Gibbs noted. “He’s worked a lot to become the player that he is today.”
“I’m really proud of him, I hope that people realize what an outstanding person he is,” Gibbs said. “He’s a great kid, a tremendous kid who deserves every bit of success that comes his way.”
Borde, an honor roll student who has his eye on the University of Rhode Island next fall, said he’s been thinking about this for a long time. “I’d come to all the high school games when I was little, watch the kids ahead of me. It means a lot to represent my town in that way.”
“We had a lot of adversity. It means a lot. A big night for everyone,” Borde said.