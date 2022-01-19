The Boston Warriors AAU Basketball organization has announced its 2022 Spring AAU tryouts. The Boston Warrior AAU Basketball Program is one of the strongest programs in New England. Last year, 14 teams qualified for the AAU National Championships, and the program offers players of all talent levels the possible opportunity to play competitive spring basketball. The sizes of each roster are kept manageable, and the league offers the opportunity to play in the equivalent at least seven tournaments in the spring while trying to keep the price to play affordable. Most of all, the program has provided very good coaching, including a lot of skill work with real practices. This year, the Warriors will offer multiple teams from second grade to 12th grade. Players only need to try out once.
Here are the tryouts dates and times:
Saturday 1/29 at the Belmont Hill School
Tuesday 2/1 at Thayer Sports Center in Braintree
BOYS:
5:00 PM — 2nd Grade
5:00 PM — 3rd Grade
5:00 PM — 4th Grade
5:00 PM — 5th Grade
6:00 PM — 6th Grade
6:00 PM — 7th Grade
7:00 PM — 8th Grade
7:45 PM — 9th Grade
Thursday 2/24 at Thayer Ports Center in Braintree
Sunday 3/5 at the Fieldhouse in Sudbury
6:00 PM — 10th Grade
7:30 PM — 11th Grade
7:30 PM — 12th Grade & PG
For potential changes in tryout times and/or to pre-register for the tryouts, please visit the website at www.bostonwarriors.com or contact (email or call) at Bostonwarriors@yahoo.com or 978-460-2122.