The Foxboro High boys hockey team earned a first-round win in the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament before falling in the tournament title game to host Dartmouth on Sunday.
Foxboro High sophomore Jack Watts and junior Kirk Leach each scored goals midway through the second period knotted the score for the Warriors, but host Dartmouth then scored three unanswered goals to earn a 6-3 non-league win.
Dartmouth took a 1-0 lead after the first period and took a 4-2 margin into the third period. Brady Daly narrowed the gap to 5-3 for the Warriors with a goal at the seven-minute mark of the third period.
E The verdict came after the forward Watts (two goals) scored in the second round of a shootout to give the Warriors a 3-2 victory over Barrington, R.I. in the first round of the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament on Friday.
The game was tied at 1-1 after one period before Barrington forced overtime by knotting the score at 2-2 with 2:28 left in regulation.
“We generated a lot of shots but couldn’t finish,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said of the Warriors’ 33 chances with seven coming in overtime.
After an overtime period, the Warriors and Barrington went to a best-of-five shootout followed by a one-on-one shootout with Sebastian Ricketts scoring the Warriors’ first goal. Watts then scored his second goal of the game.
Foxboro senior goalie Espen Reager (36 regulation saves) blanked Barrington for better than 35 minutes, after allowing the Eagles the go-ahead goal in the first period. Watts tied the score late in the first period for Foxboro.
The Warriors (2-2) will return to Hockomock League play as they take on King Philip on Saturday before hosting Oliver Ames on Wednesday.