The Foxboro boys’ hockey team scored a pair of second-period goals and ultimately netted three unanswered in a 3-1 Hockomock League victory over visiting Attleboro High at the Foxboro Sports Center on Saturday.
“It’s always good to get that first league win out of the way early,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said after the win, in which the Warriors held a advantage in shots.
“Certainly (I’m) happy with how we played, and we’ll have to clean up the penalties,” Cedorchuk added.
Junior forward Kirk Leach got Foxboro on the board with a second-period goal (assisted by Jack Watts) before defenseman Eoin Reager went coast-to-coast in transition and tallied his lone goal, which proved to be the eventual game-winner.
Foxboro held lead to 2-0 after two periods following a scoreless first frame.
Senior forward Sebastian Ricketts provided the Warriors some insurance with a third-period, power-play goal as Foxboro took a 3-0 lead.
Foxboro senior goaltender Espen Reager finished with 17 saves, including holding down the net during a 5-on-3 penalty kill for the Warriors with just four minutes remaining in the third period.
Foxboro (1-0) will play Silver Lake on Monday in Pembroke.