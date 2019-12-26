The Foxboro High boys hockey team was hoping for two points and would have settled for one. Instead, the Warriors allowed Silver Lake to net a pair of third-period goals, including the game-winner with 22 seconds remaining, as they were ultimately handed a 2-1 non-league defeat on Monday.
Foxboro took a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal from Kirk Leach in the first period.
The Warriors had another power-play chance with 12 minutes left in the third period, but couldn’t capitalize on their chance as they mustered one shot on net.
‘We outplayed them in the third, we just couldn’t finish,” FHS coach Mark Cedorchuk said. “We had a few good chances.”
Foxboro goaltender Espen Reager finished the game with 37 saves for the Warriors, who held a 1-0 lead after two periods.
Silver Lake netted the game-winner as they bested a strong Foxboro fore check, broke out in transition and ultimately scored on a redirection in front of the Warrior net.
Silver Lake concluded with a 39-18 edge in shots over the Warriors.
Senior captain Ronnie McLellan, sophomore Jack Watts and Leach all played well for the Foxboro offense, creating countless chances in the final period. McLellan and Eion Reager were both credited for the assist on Leach’s power-play goal in the first period.
“Overall, we played tough,” Cedorchuk said. “They had two good lines. We hung in here, but we just didn’t finish opportunities when we got them.
“We held them at bay in the second period, they didn’t have many chances.”
Foxboro will look to bounce back as they travel to a two-game tournament in Dartmouth over the weekend.
“We just gonna work on the little things, work on getting the puck out (of the defensive end) better and tighten up defensively,” Cedorchuk said.