There’s not many players in the Hockomock League with more experience than Foxboro High senior captain Brandon Borde. And he knows it.
“From a confidence stand point, I feel like I have the most experience in the league personally, along with guys like (Franklin’s Chris) Edgehill, (Attleboro’s Bryant) Ciccio,” Borde said.
“We’ve been playing major minutes since freshman year. So, I feel like when I go out there, I feel like I should play with a chip on my shoulder like, ‘Listen, this guy is younger than me. I’ve been through so much he hasn’t even played against yet.’
“I feel like I owe it to myself to use everything I’ve gained over the past four years to my advantage.”
Along with the experience gained, Borde’s growth and development coming into the season has led Warrior coach Jon Gibbs to high expectations from the 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior.
“I think he’s continued to get stronger. He looks really strong and fit out there, really explosive,” Gibbs said.
“And I just think he’s continued to develop his leadership and just continued to improve in all areas, really.”
Borde agreed. And the aspiring physical trainer said the hard work he put in through the last two off seasons was largely due to what he hopes to study in college and beyond.
“The biggest thing for me is just taking care of my body. So, I put a lot of time in the offseason working out. I train really hard, like power-lifting workouts,” Borde said, adding that he frequently spends extra time at the school icing his body to help the recovery.
“That’s the biggest thing I try to translate to games is just being the most efficient,” he said. “It gives you a lot of advantages in terms of if you’re making like basketball mistakes, it’s easier to recover if you have that athleticism and that ability.”
And while the four-year varsity starter has seen almost everything on the court, he said that physical fitness provides even more confidence.
“If guys are a little bit of a better player than me, I’m not scared of them because I know what I can do with my body,” he said. “I know I can go out there and defend guys. I know I’m quicker than them, I’m faster. And then it just gives me a lot of confidence on offense to make moves and trust myself.”
It’s the trust he’s gained in himself that led him to earning All-Hockomock League honors each of the past two seasons. Borde enters the year with 685 total points, 363 rebounds, 163 assists and 92 steals in 62 career games.
The senior guard/forward returns after averaging 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He shot 46 percent from the field in large part because of his ability to get into the lane and attack the rim. Borde finished with double figures in 16 games as a junior with an average of 2.4 assists per contest.
“He’s continued to progress as a player,” Gibbs said. “Right now, he’s playing with a lot of urgency. He knows this is his last go-round and it means a lot to him to have a good senior year.”
Borde and the Warriors return after finishing second in the Davenport Division last year. However, they bring back a group of the players from that team including returning starters in junior guard Kevin Gallagher, senior swingman Will Morrison, senior forward Ryan Hughes and Borde.
That group will be complemented by seniors Michael Develin, Dylan Barreira, Donald Rogers, 6-foot-4 senior Liam Develin, Isaiah Thompson as well as newcomers Rashad Way, Dylan Gordon and 6-foot-4 freshman Alex Penders.
“Personally, I’m just looking to continue to do what I’ve been doing,” Borde said. “We have such a deep team, I don’t really want to try and hurt the team and set huge personal goals.”
Borde and the Warriors have advanced to the MIAA Tournament in each of the past three years, but he is hoping they can take it a step further while also claiming the program’s second Davenport title in his time.
“We want to try and do something special this year,” Borde said. “And it’s almost that bittersweet, senior feeling that this is the last time. Like next Tuesday will be my last, first game and it’s definitely urgency at this point. If we’re going to do something special, it’s now. So, we’re all locked in. We’re ready to go.”
Foxboro will open its season Tuesday as the Warriors host Davenport Division rival Canton.