The Warriors of Foxboro High overcame an early 18-point deficit to take a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell to Westwood High 54-47 in the Westwood Holiday Tournament on Monday.
“It was a combination of us coming out flat and him (Westwood sharpshooter James McGowan) hitting his first four threes and a couple turnovers,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said, noting how the Warriors got behind 20-2 in the first quarter and faced an uphill battle to get back into the game
Junior Kevin Gallagher scored 10 of his team-high 13 points in the first half while senior Brandon Borde, who was selected to the All-Tournament team, finished with 10 points and seven rebounds of his own for Foxboro, who held a 38-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We had great energy on defense, we were limiting McGowan’s touches and had good possessions so we got some good looks,” Gibbs said of the comeback as Foxboro went 8-for-11 from the free throw line in the third quarter.
Foxboro closed the gap at the half to 31-24 after trailing 20-4 after the first quarter.
“We just kind of ran out of gas down the stretch,” Gibbs said. “But I was proud with the way we hung in there and that we came all the way back like that.”
All eight players that touched the floor for Foxboro scored including Liam Develin with six points and Donald Rogers with four of his own.
It was the third tough non-league game in a row for the Warriors, having battled against Needham in the first round of the tournament the night prior.
E In that game, Borde and Rogers combined for 23 points as the Warriors held off Needham with a 47-44 first-round win in the Westwood Holiday Tournament on Sunday.
Foxboro owned a 27-19 lead at intermission and took a 40-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
“The defense settled in, and we were really able to lock them down in the second quarter,” Gibbs said. “We got a little separation.”
Needham cut the gap to one point in the waning seconds, but Rogers hit a pair of free throws with one second left to seal the victory.
Rogers scored 11 of his 13 points during the second half for Foxboro, while Borde contributed 12 points. Junior guard Kevin Gallagher (nine points) hit a trio of 3-pointers while Dylan Barreira added seven points.
E The Warriors displayed their defensive prowess in a one-sided, 58-39 Hockomock League win over Davenport rival Canton on Friday.
Foxboro limited Canton to 19 points over the first 16 minutes and then held the Bulldogs’ offense to just six points in the third quarter. The Warriors held a 31-19 halftime lead before taking a 45-25 lead into the fourth.
Gallagher (17 points) drained four 3-point field goals while Rogers (16 points) hit a pair of 3-pointers. Borde contributed nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Warriors.
Foxboro returns to action at Milford on Friday and host Mansfield on Monday and Oliver Ames on Wednesday.