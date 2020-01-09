Behind senior Brandon Borde, junior Kevin Gallagher and a strong first-half defensive effort, the Foxboro High boys basketball team gave visiting Mansfield all it could handle on Monday.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, everything they did well to build an eight-point halftime lead, the Hornets did well to erase it. Ultimately, Mansfield handed Foxboro a 50-42 Hockomock League defeat.
Foxboro shot 50 percent from the floor (11-for-22) and forced 10 Mansfield turnovers during the first half, including five straight possessions in the second quarter. The Warriors built an eight-point lead twice, the second of which was their 27-19 advantage at the intermission.
“I thought our defensive intensity and focus was outstanding (in the first half),” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said.
“I thought we really made things difficult for them, and we were really locked in on the defensive end. And I think the biggest key for us offensively in the first half, was we really did a good job taking care of the ball and limiting our turnovers.”
Mansfield flipped the switch, however, forcing 12 second-half turnovers while the Warriors shot 33 percent (6-for-18) from the field after the intermission.
The Hornets opened the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite an extended 16-3 run over the first seven minutes of the third quarter before taking a 35-32 lead into the final period.
And at the onset of the fourth, after Foxboro’s Kevin Gallagher (game-high 15 points) hit one of his five 3-pointers to cut the Mansfield lead to 37-35 with six minutes remaining, the Hornets responded with a 7-0 run.
It stemmed from Mansfield forcing another six Foxboro turnovers in the period while Foxboro shot 4-for-9 from the field.
“Credit Mansfield,” Gibbs said. “Obviously, they turned their defensive intensity up to another level in the second half.
“I just think they knocked down some timely threes in the second half and I think we started to get a little bit more stagnant and a little bit more loose with the ball down the stretch, which hurt us,” Gibbs added. “But again, a lot of that credit goes to Mansfield. They really amped up their defense and made some nice adjustments.”
Foxboro forced seven turnovers in the second, including five consecutive Mansfield possessions in the quarter. Dylan Barreira made a hustle-play, which led to a Mansfield turnover and then led to a Brandon Borde (game-high 15 points) jumper on the ensuing possession. Liam Devlin then stole away a Mansfield pass and the Warriors forced a shot clock violation on the next time down the floor. And following the Hornets fourth turnover in four possessions, Borde connected on one of the Warriors eight 3-pointers in the game. It gave Foxboro a 24-16 lead with 1:20 left in the first half before hitting Gallagher with a pass on a corner 3-pointer as the halftime buzzer sounded.
Foxboro (3-4) will host Oliver Ames on Wednesday while Mansfield (5-2) will travel to Milford.
The verdict against the Hornets was the third consecutive loss for the Warriors, after falling to Milford 61-37 in a Hockomock League contest on Friday.
Trailing by eight points at halftime, Foxboro could never find its shooting touch during the second half.
Foxboro was limited to five fourth-quarter points after trailing 28-20 at the half and 44-32 entering the fourth quarter. Donald Rogers finished with a team-high 14 points and Borde added nine.
Following the contest against Oliver Ames on Wednesday, the Warriors will host Stoughton on Friday and travel to Attleboro on Tuesday.