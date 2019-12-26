Foxboro High senior Donald Rogers had a breakout game when the Warrior boys basketball team needed it most, helping propel the visitors to a 67-60 non-league victory over Bishop Feehan High on Monday.
Rogers contributed a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds while classmate Brandon Borde scored 18 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, including eight in the fourth on two drives to the rim in crunch time as the Warriors extended their three-point lead to nine in a matter of 1:30 during the period.
“Everyone on our team knows the season he’s about to have,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said of Rogers. “He’s improved so much, he’s earned it. He’s as important to this team as anybody because he does so many things to help win games.”
Foxboro had previously seen its 48-38 lead heading into the fourth slashed to three, 50-47, 3:10 into the final quarter.
“Adversity hit as expected, we knew this was going to be a battle for the 32 minutes,” Gibbs said. “We knew there would be stretches of adversity where they (Feehan) would go on a run, and that’s where it’s great to have a veteran group.
“Certainly it wasn’t perfect, there’s definitely a few things we have to fix, but I was really proud of how we closed out the game,” Gibbs said.
Foxboro allowed Feehan to connect on just two of their final six shots from the field in the last 3:15 while forcing two turnovers including a steal by Borde which led to an easy transition two. The basket gave Foxboro a 62-53 lead with 40 ticks left.
“It was a good ball game,” Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said. “Obviously, (Brandon) Borde was tough. He created a lot for other guys early and then he started scoring on his own.
“They’re (Foxboro) a good team,” O’Connor said.
The Warriors put themselves in a favorable position with a big end to the third quarter.
Foxboro went on a mini, 6-1 run over the final 2:18 to extend their lead to double digits, 48-38, heading into the fourth.
“It was huge,” Gibbs said of the stretch, as Foxboro held Feehan without a made field goal for the final 4:05 of the period.
Foxboro shot 30 percent from the field (10-for-30) prior to the intermission before concluding 23-for-50.
Foxboro was able to build a lead in the early going as they took advantage of the offensive glass. The Warriors had five offensive rebounds in the first quarter, scoring six points off those chances to take a 18-14 lead after the first. The Warriors had a 8-0 advantage on the offensive glass in the first half.
The verdict against the Shamrocks came after the Warriors were handed a 58-52 Hockomock League defeat in their season opener against Taunton on Thursday.
Taunton held a 29-24 lead at halftime and took a 41-35 lead into the fourth quarter as the Warriors could never take the lead in the fourth.
Foxboro hit seven 3-point field goals in the game as senior Will Morrison (12 points) made four. Brandon Borde contributed 11 points for the Warriors while the Tigers had four players score in double figures.
Foxboro (1-1) will host Canton on Friday prior to a two-game tournament in Westwood, their first game being against Needham on Sunday.