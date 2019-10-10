Coach Joe Franchino breathed a sigh of relief as the Foxboro High boys’ soccer team walked off the pitch Monday.
“It was good to get that win,” Franchino said after Dylan Barreira netted two goals as the Warriors broke a four-game losing skid with a 2-1 Hockomock League win over North Attleboro.
Barreira netted two goals in the opening 16 minutes. The Warriors allowed visiting North Attleboro to score just nine minutes into the game, but answered a minute later and then found the eventual game-winner at the 15-minute mark.
The Warriors left Sam Berns Community Field 3-5-3 on the season.
“We started from behind again, which is not a positive, but they responded well,” Franchino said.
The first goal came after midfielder Cam Barreria won a ball in the air and played it to older brother Dylan, who tucked in a shot just inside the post for the equalizer in the 10th minute.
Six minutes later, senior captain Joe Cusack won a header of his own outside the 18-yard box and flicked it to Dylan Barreira, who split a pair of North defenders and unleashed a left-footed rocket for the game-winner.
Foxboro held a 4-1 edge in shots through the first 40 minutes, and 7-2 overall for the game.
The Foxboro backline, highlighted by the play of Gustavo Mendonca on the right side and center backs Tim Behn and Will Morrison, played well defensively, as the Warriors took what the Rocketeers’ usual packed-in defense gave them.
“Key is being patient, let them come out. If they’re not going to pressure, just keep the ball with your center backs, just sit there until they step. Once they step that’s going to create space in the middle of the park and we were able to break them down that way,” said Franchino, noting Ronnie MacLellan, Cam Barreria and Cusack in the midfield.
“So, just have to be patient. And with a lead it’s a lot easier to be patient.”
E Prior to the contest against North Attleboro, the Warriors were handed a tough 2-0 defeat to Sharon on Saturday.
E It followed the Warriors third consecutive loss to Franklin on Friday as the Panthers scored a pair of first-half goals in claiming a 3-0 Hockomock League victory. Foxboro’s Dylan Tierney made fives saves as the Warriors had a 8-2 deficit in shots.
Foxboro will travel to King Philip on Friday before hosting Canton in a Davenport Division clash on Tuesday.