The Foxboro High boys soccer team is still alive as the Warriors are in need of three points in their final two regular-season games in order to qualify for the MIAA Tournament.
Foxboro will need one win and one tie (or two wins) in order to qualify for the postseason.
The Warriors (6-7-3) earned two points after a dominant 5-0 Hockomock League victory over host Stoughton on Tuesday as senior Dylan Barreira netted all three of Foxboro’s first-half goals.
Senior Joe Cusack tallied one second-half goal and contributed two assists to Barreira as the Warriors held a 12-3 advantage in shots. Dylan Tierney played well on the back line for the Warriors.
E The verdict came as a bounce-back victory as Foxboro had its two-game win streak snapped against unbeaten Milford in a 6-0 league verdict last Friday.
E Cusack netted what proved to be the eventual game-winner during the first half as the Warriors took a 2-0 non-league match over host Milton last Thursday.
Barreira netted a lone goal to extend the Warrior lead to 2-0 at the half.
The Warriors will conclude their regular season against Sharon on Thursday and North Attleboro on Monday.