There’s no hiding the fact the Foxboro High boys’ soccer team will have its work cut out for itself in order to earn an MIAA Tournament berth.
But based on their second-half surge over Davenport Division rival Canton High on Tuesday, the Warriors showed they will not be going away quietly.
Following Tuesday’s 5-1 Hockomock League victory, the Warriors (4-6-3) secured two additional points and now need seven points in five games to qualify for the postseason (18 points in 18 games).
“I think it’s on people’s minds, but not a topic of discussion,” Foxboro coach Joe Cusack said of postseason aspirations. “I think after the King Philip game (2-1 loss on Friday), we’re just trying to score goals, just trying to get points.”
Senior striker Dylan Barreira propelled Foxboro to the win over Canton. Barreira scored three goals, two of the team’s four in the second half, to pull away.
Barreira netted the lone goal of the first half to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead at the intermission. Max Beigel and Matt Angelini scored individual goals in the second half as well.
E Prior to its win over Canton, Foxboro had a penalty kick stopped in the 70th minute and were handed a 2-1 Hockomock League setback against host King Philip on Friday.
Joe Cusack scored the lone goal for the Warriors in the second half. Cusack’s tally proved the equalizer for Foxboro, which went into the intermission scoreless with KP.
KP scored a pair of second-half goals in the 41st and 67th minute.
Foxboro will travel to Milton on Thursday night, host Milford on Friday and travel to Stoughton on Tuesday.