The Foxboro High boys’ soccer team has started its season with three points in its first two matches, the most recent of which went for a 1-1 Hockomock League draw against host Canton High.
Senior striker Dylan Barreira gave the Warriors a first-half lead in the 15th minute, but Canton found the equalizer in the second half.
“We were just off,” Foxboro coach Joe Franchino said as the Warriors unleashed just six shots on goal in the contest.
“Our passing was bad, building out of the back. It just wasn’t our best effort.”
Barreira gave Foxboro a 1-0 lead on an assist from PJ Frost. Canton later tied the game in the 51st minute.
Barreira struck the post twice in the contest, proving to be the best of the chances as the Warriors had six shots. Dylan Tierney had one save in goal.
Prior to Foxboro’s contest against Canton, Barreira tallied his first goal of two goals this season against Mansfield.
The game’s lone tally lifted the Warriors to a 1-0 win over Mansfield High on Friday in the team’s season opener.
Barreira scored the lone goal of the match in the 38th minute on a penalty kick conversion after being fouled in the right corner of the box.
“Our defense was strong back there, we didn’t give them many good looks,” Franchino said.
Foxboro had several chances to take the lead before that. Barreira labeled a drive just under the crossbar that Hornet goalkeeper Anthony Salisbury took down at 17. Will Morrison uncorked a corner kick from the right side at 20 and had had back-to-back chances from the corners at 37.
Mansfield’s Peter Oldow fired a strong left-footed ball at Foxboro goalie Nic Penders at 15, while Peter Oldow laced a corner kick and follow-up rebound attempt at 26, both taken away as the Warriors’ back line of Jeremy Neale, Tim Behn, Ron MacLellan and Morrison held strong.
Foxboro (1-0-1) will travel to Taunton on Friday and Milford on Monday.