Much like their counterparts on the girls side, the Foxboro High boys’ soccer team was forced to settle for a Hockomock League draw as host Milford High netted the equalizer in the final 10 seconds of the Hockomock League match on Monday.
Milford ultimately stole a point from the Warriors, after converting a corner kick just before the final whistle as the visitors left with a 2-2 tie.
Foxboro has earned three draws in its first four matches this season.
Senior striker Dylan Barreira scored the go-ahead goal for Foxboro in the 15th minute and later set up classmate Joe Cusack in the 68th minute.
Cusack’s tally regained a 2-1 lead for the Warriors.
E Prior to the contest against Milford, the Warriors took a 0-0 draw against Taunton on Friday.
Unbeaten Foxboro (1-0-3) will return to its home turf against Oliver Ames on Thursday before hosting Stoughton on Tuesday.