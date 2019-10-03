It was a week the Foxboro High boys’ soccer team will like to forget.
The Warriors were handed its third loss in the last four games on Monday as Division 3 State finalist Nipmuc Regional scored three first-half goals and earned a 4-1 non-league defeat.
“They’re a good side,” Foxboro coach Joe Franchino said of Nipmuc.
“We created some good chances in the second half. Ronnie (MacLellan) hit the post, Dylan (Barreira) had a few. It’s just a tough stretch we’re on right now.”
Freshman Alijah Carvalho got the Warriors on the board with his first career goal in the 73rd minute against Nipmuc. Barreira unleashed the initial shot, which was deflected to Carvalho, who tapped in the team’s lone tally.
Foxboro was outshot 11-6 in the contest as Nick Penders made three-first half saves and Dylan Tierney made four saves in the second half.
E The tough stretch includes a one-sided, 7-1 Hockomock League defeat against Attleboro last Friday in what Franchino called the program’s worst loss in his five years at the helm.
The Bombardiers found the back of the net three times in the final seven minutes of the first half to put the Warriors in too deep a hole. And Attleboro did not let up with a trio of second-half goals.
Through the opening 30 minutes of the contest, it was back and forth. Penders saved an Attleboro penalty kick in the 29th minute and senior teammate Joe Cusack netted the equalizer for the Warriors on a 35-yard strike in the 32nd minute.
The quick stretch seemed to turn it around, but Attleboro responded in a big way to close the first half with goals at the 33, 36 and 39 minute mark. Attleboro held a 12-4 advantage in shots and 6-2 lead in corner kicks.
“We got outplayed in all four phases, everything,” Franchino said of the Warriors, who are ninth in the Hockomock in goals scored (eight).
The Warriors (2-3-3) will host Franklin on Friday, travel to Sharon on Saturday and host North Attleboro on Monday.