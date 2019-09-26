Coach Joe Franchino was left scratching his head on Tuesday as the Foxboro High boys’ soccer team completely dominated the possession game against visiting Stoughton High, but could not reward themselves in the attacking third.
The Warriors, who have struggled on the attack this season, pulled out a 2-0 Hockomock League victory on against the Black Knights, but no doubt made it tougher on themselves.
The Warriors had a plethora of scoring chances, nearly a dozen shots on goal any countless more off target. Notably, Foxboro had four chances from inside the 6-yard box, two in the first half, and all they had to show for it was two shots on goal.
The Warriors (2-1-3) are eighth in the Hockomock in scoring with six goals through six contests.
Senior Dylan Barreira finally gave the Warriors the insurance they were looking for when the he netted a penalty kick in the 75th minute to make it a two-goal lead against the Black Knights.
Matt Angelini opened the scoring with the eventual game-winner merely six minutes into the game.
Foxboro continued with the clear run of play, never being afraid to play it backwards the defensive line which featured Will Morrison and Tim Behn. And with Joe Cusack and Ronnie McClellan controlling the middle of the field, the attacks were plentiful.
Angelini played a right-to-center cross to Barreira who had a shot on goal from six yards out saved in the 3rd minute; Barreira played a pass to Cusack, who had another shot on goal 6 yards out stopped; while Barreira won a 50-50 ball in the middle to set up a cross from Angelini back to Barreira who connected with a header on goal later in the first half.
Barreira had another point-blank opportunity wide of the far post in the 46th minute; Barreira slid a pass to Cusack with the Milford goaltender out of position in the 60th minute, but again Foxboro couldn’t capitalize.
Nick Penders made three saves to protect the clean sheet for the Warriors, including a save on a free kick in the 30th minute as Milford had two first half shots from distance.
E Prior to the contest against Stoughton, the Warriors allowed a goal in each half as they fell to visiting Oliver Ames 2-0 in a Hockomock League victory last Thursday.
Foxboro will look to improve on its scoring troubles as the Warriors travel to Attleboro on Friday before hosting NIPMUC on Monday night and returning to the road with a contest at Sharon on Wednesday.