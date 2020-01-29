Producing points, stretching their point-taking streak to four games and finding themselves within a few points of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament is where the Foxboro High boys’ hockey team finds itself.
But, the Foxboro High Warriors might have had four points instead of two points, after having to settle for ties in their past two outings.
The single points for each outing were fine, but Mark Cedorchuk and the Warriors were chomping for more after owning a 3-1 third period lead with North Attleboro and having to settle for a 3-3 tie.
And Foxboro owned a 2-1 lead on Taunton before having to score three third period goals and receiving a dramatic four-goal game from Ron MacLellan — scoring with 37 seconds remaining — to pull out a 5-5 tie with Taunton.
The Warriors, now 4-4-4, skated onto the ice at the Foxboro Sports Center Wednesday with a most winnable game against Attleboro High and then return to their home sheet on Saturday for another winnable game against Norton High.
“Knowing where we are now, where we can be and the level of talent we have, we know that we can compete with anyone on our schedule,” Cedorchuk said of the Warriors’ chances to advance into the MIAA Tournament.
Foxboro compiled an 11-6-3 regular season record for the 2018-19 campaign and then beat Monomoy Regional in the preliminary round of the Division 3 South Tournament before losing to No. 4 seeded and eventual semifinalist Bourne.
Against Taunton, a dramatic third period save by reserve goalie Jack Spinney on an odd-man rush preserved the point for Foxboro. The Warriors allowed the Tigers to score five second period goals – two on the power play — of the Hockomock League game.
“It was not where we wanted to be, considering we were entering the third period three goals down,” Cedorchuk added. “But, we showed a lot of character, we kept coming at them and we’ll have to settle for the point.” Foxboro owned a 2-1 lead after the first period, but faced a 5-2 deficit entering the third period. “They (Taunton) got to loose pucks and we have to do a better job on the penalty kill,” Cedorchuk said. MacLellan secured a point for Foxboro by scoring the tying tally with 37 seconds left in the game and then regaining the lead for the Warriors at 13:37 of the season, deflecting home a Jack Watts shot.
Taunton held a 15-5 edge in shots, scoring twice within a 12-second span in storming past Foxboro in the second period, “the worst period of hockey that we’ve played this year,” Cedorchuk added. “We just didn’t play well.”
Kirk Leach scored the fourth Foxboro goal at 9:53 of the third period, closing the Taunton lead to 5-3.
Though the Warriors were outshot by a 40-12 margin in the game against North Attleboro, senior goalie and captain Espen Reager nearly stole an extra point for Foxboro, which had to settle for a 3-3 deadlock.
The point could have been taken too as Watts waltzed in on the Rocketeer goalie, on a power play no less, in the final minute of the game and lofted the puck with a backhand shot off of the left post.
“We should be going into that game knowing we can win the game,” Cedorchuk added. “If they won that game, I felt like they would have stolen it from us. We had our chances. I thought our defense played well overall, I thought all five guys played well and moved the puck up the ice quickly. And our forwards played well too.”
Foxboro never trailed in the Davenport Division battle, stunning the Rocketeers with a goal within the first three minutes of play, regaining the lead in the second period and again in the third period — Leach, the junior center, scoring the first and third goals and setting up the second goal, by Watts in the second period.
Forty-four seconds into the third period, Leach dazzled, skating through a pair of North defenders, warding off one, then lofting a shot to create a two-goal lead.
Though North tallied twice within a 44-second span in the fourth minute of the period, Reager stonewalled the Rocketeers time and again — making back-to-back stops on Rocketeer center captain and center Dennis Morehouse, a partial breakaway by Jack Connolly, a drive from the point by North defenseman Will Yeomans, then preserving the point with a stop of Matt Clarke at the right post and a deflection by Nik Kojoian, both within the final two minutes.
“We tried to keep everything in front of him,” Cedorchuk added, but North still managed to score twice on the power play.
Leach had put Foxboro in front just 2:28 into the game, capitalizing on a North line change.
Then he set up Watts for the Warriors’ second goal with a pass off of the right faceoff circle.
“We skated with them, we transitioned well with them, we kept them to the outside for the most part. I really thought we were going to have that one.”